FORT RILEY — Volunteers with the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley gathered Wednesday to prepare for Fort Riley’s annual Fall Apple Day Festival.
They planned to make about 800 apple pies by the end of the week for Saturday’s event, which is open to the public.
This year’s pie queens, Victoria Rios-Furlow and Penny Marvin, have been preparing along with volunteers for the big event since May.
Wednesday was the middle of pie week, which began Monday. For the pie-making process, bakers use the recipe of Libby Custer, wife of famous Gen. George Custer. Volunteers and the queens jokingly referred to their arrangement as the “I Love Lucy” assembly line process.
The stations included washing and peeling apples, coring them, quality checking and transferring them to the ingredient station.
Pie shells are pre-made, ready to put the filling inside.
At the end, the pies are topped off with a “secret sauce.” The “sauce,” which is actually a crumble topping, is what differentiates them from other pies, volunteers said. Traditionally, what goes in the crumble has been a secret to most people.
“No one (here) knows the true recipe except for Ms. Penny and me,” Furlow said. “And that is because the recipe is passed down from royalty to royalty.”
After the crumble is put on top, the pie is foiled and counted for inventory.
Apple Day started in 1986 when the commanding general’s yard had an apple tree, and officials decided they didn’t want the fruit to be wasted. The Fort Riley historical society gathered the apples and made and sold the pies, which began the process of preserving history.
All proceeds made from the event go toward the society for historical preservation projects, college scholarships, and other community support activities.
The society will sell pies by the slice on Apple Day. For early comers, there will be a limited supply of whole pies for sale, frozen or baked. Frozen whole pies were sold in advance.
Other activities at the event include military technology and capabilities demonstrations, equipment displays, “hands-on” activities, entertainment, historical tours and food and beverage concessions. Apple Day also serves as an open house for all units, so the community can come in and see what units have to offer.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Artillery Parade Field.
Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of parking at Riley’s Community Center, 446 Seitz Ave., just off Huebner Road.