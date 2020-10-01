At various stations within the Marshall Airfield Dining Facility kitchen, volunteers for the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley on Wednesday were well into making hundreds of pies for the base’s Fall Apple Day Festival.
The Saturday event would normally bring in thousands to the installation, but because of the coronavirus, the event will be held online this year. Instead of selling pies the day of, the society moved its sales to online pre-order only. Sales will benefit the society to put on programs, keep historical sites open to the public and also contribute to scholarships.
Volunteers began the pie-making process on Monday, using the original recipe by Libby Custer, wife of Gen. George Custer, who created the recipe around the mid-1800s.
They worked to peel about 68 crates worth of Granny Smith apples, chopping them up into smaller pieces, coating them in spices, filling pie crusts, adding a crumble layer on top and packaging them for pickup.
Kristin Jopling and Katina Jackson are this year’s “pie queens” overseeing the process. Jopling said the society will make more than 500 pies by the end of the week. Though the sales are only about a third of what the society would typically make in a non-pandemic year, Jopling said the funds raised are still significant in supporting the society and its activities.
“It’s been very exciting and challenging due to what’s currently happening in the world right now, but we have been able to overcome that and still provide the fun and the apple pies but on a smaller scale,” said Jopling, who is married to Lt. Col. Joshua Jopling.
Col. William McKannay, Fort Riley garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Speichert, Fort Riley garrison command sergeant major, also assisted in the pie-making process Wednesday. McKannay said he liked being able to be part of the yearslong tradition.
“I couldn’t think of a better way to start my first 90 days here at this installation,” McKannay said. “I’m a lover of history, and this place has got a lot of history here. … Today is just a great opportunity to show appreciation to the Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley and the ladies who volunteer there and volunteering today, and also just seeing what goes on behind the scenes of making Libby Custer’s apple pies.”
McKannay said it was difficult to recommend canceling the festival’s in-person events, but it also gave staff the opportunity to share the celebration virtually with members, family and friends thousands of miles away.
“What people are going to see this Saturday is, I think, maybe not a better version of Fall Apple Day, but it’s certainly an excellent version and something that’s never been done before,” McKannay said. “You’ll see things you wouldn’t see traditionally on Fall Apple Day, so ... we’re really excited to be able to share it with everybody.”
Fort Riley will stream the festival starting at 11 a.m. on its Facebook page. Through live and prerecorded videos, it will highlight attractions from previous events, such as mounted color guard and military equipment demonstrations, and walkthroughs of historical sites on post.
Jopling said she is grateful for all the assistance from the volunteers, as well as the donors who helped make the event possible this year.
“It’s very important (to keep tradition going),” Jopling said. “It brings our community together and it helps us bridge the gap between the outside community and the military community. ... It’s all about supporting each other in this area with Junction City and Manhattan.”
Those who have preordered pies can pick them up at the dining facility between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 6 and 9 p.m. Friday. The society also will be selling slices and leftover pies if available at the Custer House on Saturday.