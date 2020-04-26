Manhattan High School seniors will have their chance to walk across a stage and pick up a diploma.
It’s just a matter of when.
Principal Michael Dorst said that the school plans on having a senior graduate tribute video on May 10, when the school would’ve held its typical graduation ceremony this year.
The video will include many aspects of the typical graduation ceremony and will involve superintendent Marvin Wade, school board president Karla Hagemeister, and other student speakers, Dorst said.
But he wants to be clear that that ceremony will not be the end-all, be-all of the school’s graduation festivities.
“What we won’t do is try to virtually hand off a diploma and call it graduation,” he said. “We understand that we need to share something on that date to honor our class of 2020. We’re going to take it right up to that point of graduation, but it won’t be graduation.”
The trouble with setting up a date for an in-person graduation ceremony is that so much is still uncertain about the next few weeks, much less the next few months, Dorst said. While some other schools across Kansas have set dates to have in-person ceremonies later this summer, Dorst said he hesitated to commit to a date, since it would be a shot in the dark.
“We understand the weight of setting a date, and how much money that could cost families, so we want to get it right,” he said. “When we can set it, we want to be sure we can set it on a date we can actually have it.”
By both hosting a video tribute and committing to some sort of in-person graduation — just not a date — Dorst said he hopes to provide some level of hope to families who might be holding out for the milestone celebration.
“This is not easy,” Dorst said. “Thirteen years of hard work and support and studying and focus — there’s a lot that goes into this moment in life, and we want to make sure that when we can honor it, we will.”