Teachers in the Manhattan-Ogden school district are preparing for online conferences with families, as district officials await word on any shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine intended for district staffers.
Parent-teacher conferences will be held virtually this semester and are scheduled throughout the month, with conferences for elementary school students beginning Feb. 15. Those schools also will be closed Feb. 18-19.
The move to virtual conferences is part of an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among the district. At last week’s board meeting, superintendent Marvin Wade said the district is continuing to do well with following pandemic protocols, which allow them to hold classes in-person.
He said the district continues to monitor staffing levels at school buildings; if too many teachers go into quarantine or receive positive COVID-19 tests, that would affect the ability of the district to continue in-person classes.
“We’re one month in, and we’re still hanging in there,” assistant superintendent Eric Reid said. “We’re still fighting to keep it (in-person) as long as we can.”
For the week ending Jan. 30, the district recorded overall student attendance at 92.3%. Staff attendance was at 87% for that same week. Out of approximately 6,300 students, 295 were listed as being in quarantine, with 28 staff members out of 1,400 districtwide also under quarantine.
For that same timeframe, 10 students reported testing positive, while 14 staff members also reported a positive COVID-19 test.
District officials continue to hold regular meetings with their medical advisory committee regarding the spread of coronavirus in the Manhattan community and the availability of vaccines for teachers.
Right now, the district has about 1,100 employees who have expressed interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. USD 383 is waiting for its allotment of vaccines from the Riley County Health Department, which in turn is waiting for them from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Reid said the district is trying to take every opportunity to get its employees vaccinated.
“I know the health department is doing the best they can, too, trying to get these out as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Reid said.
There is no school for all students Friday, and Reid said that would be the perfect day to inoculate teachers if vaccines were available.
“That Friday off would be a great day for the health department to have 1,000 vaccines ready to go,” Reid said. “That would be my ideal.”