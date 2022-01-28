It’s not too late for the United States to return land it took from American Indian tribes in the 1800s, a K-State professor said Thursday during an event for the university’s Martin Luther King Jr. Observance Week.
Faculty members shared some of their research in the realm of civil rights and American culture Wednesday. A selection of professors and graduate students made presentations for the annual Civil Rights Teach-In. This year the event was virtual, and it began with a statement recognizing that the land on which the university sits once belonged to Native Americans.
Chapman Center for Rural Studies director Mary Kohn and English professor Lisa Tatonetti presented their findings on the details of the treaties enacted in the mid-1800s, which effectively took Kaw Nation land, which included the Kanza peoples of the region, and made it property of the U.S. government. Tatonetti explained that the Treaty of 1825 reduced the land holdings of the Kanza people from 20 million acres down to a 30-mile wide, 2-million-acre strip of land over what is now northeast Kansas.
“That still wasn’t enough for white settlers of the period, though,” Tatonetti said. “There was a lot of pressure for more land.”
That pressure, Tatonetti said, led to the Treaty of 1846, which further reduced Kaw territory to 256,000 acres near present-day Council Grove. In 1854 the Kansas-Nebraska Act essentially “opened the floodgates,” as Tatonetti said, of settlement onto Kaw land.
“It was advertised as ‘free’ land,” Tatonetti said.
By the time Kansas became a state in 1861, most Kanza people were pushed off their land and forced to relocate onto Cherokee Nation land in Oklahoma. Today, the Kaw Nation is headquartered in Kaw City, Oklahoma. Kohn said senior geography student Chester Hubbard created maps to understand how the treaties affected Kansas then and now. Hubbard, a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomie Nation, said in a recorded presentation that his research indicated to him how the treaties “weren’t executed in good faith.”
“There’s treaties on paper, and then there’s treaties as they were enacted,” Hubbard said. “We’re finding that the promises on paper were pretty far away from what was enacted on the ground.”
Kohn said she looked over editorials from the Council Grove newspaper in 1836 that indicate residents were betting on whether the federal government would uphold the treaties they instituted, or side with the white settlers illegally moving onto Kaw land. Kohn said the university’s land recognition statement is evidence that students “care and want to know more about the history of the institution.”
Tatonetti said treaty violations continue to happen “everywhere, all the time,” all while more recognitions of tribal sovereignty are happening.
“Settler colonialism wants to tell us that it’s done and in the past, and we can learn about it past-tense,” Tatonetti said, “but that’s not the truth. The truth is, the land can go back (to Indigenous nations) right now, and those nations are winning in court right now. It’s a really interesting time.”
Following Kohn and Tatonetti’s presentation was Cameron Leader-Picone and Katherine Karlin, discussing their work to preserve and share the artistry of Kansas native Gordon Parks. Karlin is an associate English professor with a focus on creative writing. She said she’s worked lately on an archive of Parks’ work, including documents detailing the making of his film “The Learning Tree.”
Based on a 1963 autobiographical novel by Parks, the 1969 film of the same name was also directed by Parks and highlights his early life growing up in Fort Scott, Kansas. Karlin said “The Learning Tree” was the first major Hollywood film to be directed by an African American.
“It also happens to be really fine cinema based on a novel with great literary merit,” Karlin said. “It represents something we rarely see, the chronicle of Black life in 1920s Kansas.”
Karlin explained how the Exoduster movement in 1879 led to thousands of freed Black people moving to Kansas from the South. The Sunflower State was actively recruiting freed peoples to come homestead or work here, and in turn Karlin said a lot of great Black artists are from Kansas, like filmmaker Oscar Micheaux and actress Hattie McDaniel.
Leader-Picone, an associate professor in the Department of English, focuses on contemporary African American literature and culture. He said Parks’ photography in LIFE Magazine throughout the 1950s and ’60s were some of the most iconic images of the period. In 1984 Parks was an artist-in-residence at The Manhattan Mercury, and his photos of life in the area were published in special edition of the paper. Parks was also a prolific film director, with titles including the detective drama “Shaft” and its direct sequel.
“This was a shift, then, to having Black people behind the camera,” Leader-Picone said, “to creating jobs in the film industry for Black people.”
The Beach Museum of Art at K-State is showcasing the exhibit “Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come” until May 28. The exhibit includes some of Parks’ photos that he donated to the university in 1984.
The final presentation for the Civil Rights Teach-in was provided by associate professor of music, theatre and dance Shannon Skelton. Skelton offered some findings of his research into early African American theater and how Black people influenced stagecraft. Skelton said the influence of playwrights like August Wilson “cannot be ignored.”
Wilson is known for having written plays like “Fences” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” that highlight the Black experience in America through every decade in the 20th century. Both plays are now major motion pictures.