When Joe Biden is sworn in on Wednesday, he will become the first former vice president to graduate to the top job since George H.W. Bush was elected in 1988. The vice presidency is also grabbing headlines through Sen. Kamala Harris, who will be the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president in U.S. history.
Some vice presidents have large roles in an administration and some go largely forgotten. Vice presidents are second in line but have their own spot in history.
Biden is the 15th person to ascend from the vice presidency to the top job. Only four have been elected to the presidency directly after being vice president: John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Martin van Buren and George H.W. Bush. Richard Nixon and Biden served as VP and then were elected to the presidency later. Gerald Ford is the only vice president to move up when a president resigned. The others came to power after the death of a president.
Time will tell how much power Harris will have as vice president, but historians say Biden’s predecessor, Dick Cheney, is often considered one of the most powerful vice presidents in modern history. According to the Senate website, “having previously served as a presidential chief of staff, Cheney redefined his office by taking on more of the day-to-day managerial responsibilities of the presidency. This fit the inclinations of a president (George W. Bush) who preferred to act as a chief executive officer who made policy decisions and delegated to his vice president the details of policy making.”
Biden played a less significant role than Cheney, but Barack Obama still assigned him important responsibilities, such as overseeing policy related to the war in Iraq, infrastructure spending from the 2009 stimulus bill and heading the Gun Violence Task Force.
In the early days of the United States, the relationship between president and vice president could get contentious. At the time, the vice president was the guy who came in second, and the first VP, John Adams, was jealous and believed he could have been the first president. When he became president, he and Thomas Jefferson barely spoke, and Jefferson at times actively worked against Adams’ goals. The two had been friends and wrote to each other later in life, until they both died on the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. But while in office, they were members of opposing political parties and disagreed on many issues.
A similar tension arose between John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson, who also felt it was his time to be president. However, after Kennedy was shot in 1963, Johnson wanted to honor his memory and signed key pieces of legislation important to Kennedy, including the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Here are some more quick facts about vice presidents through history:
• Gerald Ford is the only person to serve as both vice president and then president without being elected to either office. He was appointed VP following the resignation of Spiro Agnew in 1973 and then became president when Richard Nixon resigned in 1974.
• Martin van Buren’s vice president, Richard M. Johnson, was appointed to the position by the U.S. Senate after no one candidate received a majority of electoral votes in the 1836 election.
• The first time TV cameras were allowed into the chambers of the U.S. Senate was to televise the swearing in of Nelson Rockefeller as vice president in 1974.
• Aaron Burr was the vice president when he killed former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton in a duel in 1804.
• Two vice presidents served in the job under more than one president: George Clinton (Thomas Jefferson and James Madison) and John C. Calhoun (John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson).
• Delegates to the Electoral College began casting separate ballots for president and vice president in the 1804 election, after Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr tied in electoral votes in the 1800 election.
• The vice presidency has been vacant 16 times for periods ranging from few months to several years, most recently from 1963 to 1965.