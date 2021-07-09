Via Christi Village staff members have confirmed new coronavirus cases at the Manhattan assisted living facility at 2800 Willow Grove Road.
Cheyenne Strunk, who oversees facility operations, told The Mercury on Friday that Via Christi Village had learned of coronavirus cases after completing “proactive screening protocols.” She did not say when the facility found out about the cases.
“Our team is doing a heroic job in providing care as we continue to follow local, state and federal public health guidelines,” she said in a Friday afternoon email to The Mercury.
Via Christi Village has around 120 residents. It is unclear how many new cases are connected to the facility and whether they involve residents or staff members.
Neither Strunk nor the Riley County Health Department gave any additional details about the cases.
“We continue to track cases and outbreaks,” RCHD Director Julie Gibbs said in a Friday email to The Mercury. “The bottom line is that we have great communication with all of our long term care facilities and they know how to control any situation. We have testing protocols in place.”
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment did not report any outbreaks in Riley County on Wednesday. KDHE updates outbreak data once a week.
This is a developing story. The Mercury will update once more details become available.