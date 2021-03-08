Ascension Via Christi on Monday began allowing patients admitted to the hospital to have one visitor during their stay.
The hospital had been operating under a no-visitor policy for most patients since November, in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The new policy says visitors can’t switch out; the same person would be the allowed visitor for the patient’s entire stay.
“Hospital leaders continue to be committed to protecting patients, visitors, caregivers and associates at hospital and clinic locations in Manhattan,” Via Christi officials wrote in a statement.
Patients undergoing outpatient testing will continue to be allowed one visitor per test, effective Monday, according to the statement.
Patients seeking care in the Emergency Department will be allowed to have one visitor accompany them after they go through the triage process and they are determined not to be a COVID-related visit.
No visitors are allowed for patients receiving care for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 except for end-of-life situations or for patients who are unable to advocate for themselves. All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.