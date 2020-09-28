With physical distancing and other coronavirus pandemic precautions enforced, the Veterans Day parade is still going on this year.
Flint Hills Veterans Coalition president Chuck Sexton provided an update about the parade Monday to the Riley County Commission. This year’s parade will honor veterans of the Korean War.
“Our Korean War veterans did not receive a welcome home when they came home from fighting in the Far East,” Sexton said. “They did not receive the parade, they did not receive a lot of things that we enjoy as soldiers today. Similar to the Vietnam generation, they came home to a rather cold reception.”
This year is the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War, Sexton said.
“We as a coalition made the determination that since we are losing so many of those heroes — they’re getting a little long in the tooth — to honor them,” he said.
The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day.
“We are fully aware of the difficulties associated with this year and the challenges associated with this year,” Sexton said. “But we’ve made the determination through a lot of work on part of the coalition as well as the employees of the city and the county, we’ve made the determination we can execute a parade. And we will this year.”
The citywide mask ordinance requires people to wear masks while outdoors in public spaces if they can’t maintain a 6-foot distance between individuals.
People can find additional information on the coalition’s website at flinthillsveterans.org.