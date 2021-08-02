Nearly 1,800 people had cast their ballot in the Manhattan-Ogden school board primary, as of Monday morning, Riley County clerk Rich Vargo said.
County officials tallied 1,776 votes so far. Advance voting closed Monday at noon.
Election day for the race is Tuesday.
“It’s been a very good turnout for a smaller primary election,” Vargo said Monday morning at the Riley County Commission meeting. “Of course I’m sure those numbers have exceeded 1,800 now, since we’ve got advance voting going on as we speak. I’m sure we’ll have a busy morning.”
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The county mailed out 703 mail-in ballots and received 292 as of Saturday, Vargo said.
For information on your polling place, go to rileycountyks.gov/elections.