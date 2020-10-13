Riley County will mail out close to six times more ballots for this year’s election than the last presidential election in 2016.
Rich Vargo, county clerk, said 9,810 ballots will be mailed out Wednesday.
“That is a lot and that will not be all of them,” Vargo said Monday. “So I do suspect we will mail out over 10,000 ballots eventually.”
This is up substantially compared to the 2016 presidential election, when the county mailed out 1,764 ballots. That would be a difference of 8,236 ballots if the county does send out 10,000.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused more people to seek out mail-in ballots rather than vote in person.
Vargo provided an election update Monday during the Riley County Commission meeting.
Tuesday was the last day to register for the Nov. 3 general election. Wednesday is the first day people can participate through in-person advanced voting at the Riley County Office Building and K-State Student Union.
People who are voting by mail can drop their ballots in mail drop boxes at the Westloop Shopping Center in front of Marshall’s, at 2000 Tuttle Creek Boulevard and at 110 Courthouse Plaza, Vargo said. There’s also a drop box on the counter inside the county clerk’s office. These drop boxes are monitored by cameras for security, Vargo said.
Leonardville, Ogden and Riley will have drop-off boxes at the respective city offices. Because Randolph does not have a city office, Sharp’s Short Shop has a drop box at its facility.
“I think that’ll be a good option for individuals that choose to vote by mail,” Vargo said. “And some of those that may be concerned with the timeliness of them getting here.”
Vargo encourages those who are voting by mail to send ballots back early.
“Don’t wait till the last minute to be sure they get here,” Vargo said.
Vargo said he has fielded questions from the public about safety concerns through voting by mail; he said the county has a great relationship with the local postmaster and speaks to the postal staff daily.
“We have very good communications with our local postmaster and their staff and they go above and beyond for us and we really appreciate that,” he said.
On Nov. 3, voting locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Advance voting schedule
Riley County Office Building, 110 Courthouse Plaza — 2nd Floor
- Wednesday to Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Oct. 19 to 23: 8 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Oct. 24: 8 a.m.–noon
- Oct. 26 to 30: 8 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Oct. 31: 8 a.m.–noon
- Nov. 2: 8 a.m.–noon
K-State Student Union — 2nd Floor, Bluemont Room
- Wednesday to Friday: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Oct. 19 to 23: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Oct. 26 to 30: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Nov. 2: 10 a.m.–noon