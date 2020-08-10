Riley County commissioners on Monday addressed concerns from a Manhattan city commissioner about county employees not wearing masks at the county buildings.
County clerk Rich Vargo read a letter from Manhattan city commissioner Aaron Estabrook, who was addressing a concern from a Manhattan resident. Estabrook questioned why county employees were not wearing masks, primarily in the office where people renew vehicle tags and registrations.
“Now the concern raised to me,” Vargo read from the letter, “is centered on the example of county staff conveying to the public. It appears contradictory and defiant.”
Vargo took exception to the use of the word “defiant” because “that’s not intended by staff, I can assure you,” he said.
In the letter Estabrook spoke of the importance of portraying a unified message.
Vargo asked the commissioners to take a moment to discuss the concern, but he said to the best of his knowledge county employees do wear masks when they go out in public.
“Staff, when they go out in public, when they go to the restroom … staff are always wearing a mask, but when they are behind … plexiglass barriers (they) do not,” Vargo said. “In my office, I’ve given staff the option. You can if you want to, but you’re not required because that was the direction we were given early on.”
Commissioner John Ford said he hasn’t been to the courthouse often, but when he was in there he had not seen anyone out of compliance. He said county direction to employees was to wear them when they are in public spaces and cannot be more than 6 feet apart.
Election report
County commissioners will canvass the election at 10 a.m. Aug. 17. Until that time, results from the primary election remain unofficial.
“Generally, we have more provisional ballots to process than we do this time, so I don’t expect it to go very long,” Vargo said.
A provisional ballot is one that was cast on Election Day but the person’s eligibility to vote is in question. Election officials will count the vote if they can determine that the person is eligible.
Vargo said overall he was pleased with the election.
“What I did like about how we did it this year is people had the choice to go to the poling places or to participate by mail,” said.
“I was pleasantly surprised at the amount of people that showed up at the polling places. The combination of vote-by-mail and the polling places election did significantly increase our participation from a comparable primary election.”
He said he had received questions about the difference in the number of ballots sent out compared to the number received.
“Just because we mail out 7,000 ballots doesn’t mean that we expected to get all 7,000 back,” he said.
One scenario, he said, was people requesting the ballot but once they looked at it they chose not to vote in that election.
Commissioner Ron wells questioned if the reliability of the U.S. Postal Service.
“I would like to know, of the ballots mailed in, how many reached the clerk’s office,” he said citing times when a person’s mail either never arrives or is delivered to the wrong address.
Vargo said there is no way to know whether every ballot arrived. However, he commended the Manhattan post office for the work it did and said one employee went above and beyond, in his estimation.
“We get our general mail about 10 or 11 in the morning,” he said. “That individual would separate the election-by-ballot mail and let us go pick up a second batch that afternoon. That’s not typical. I can tell you here locally, we were very pleased with our mail service, and they did a tremendous job.”