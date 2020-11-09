Those awaiting the results of a Riley County Commission race will have to wait until next week.
The canvass for the 2020 general election is Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. during the Riley County Commission meeting.
“Of course, since we have a rather close commission district race, commission district 3, there’s a lot of interest in the canvas,” said Riley County clerk Rich Vargo.
Republican John Matta is ahead of Democrat Kathryn Focke by three votes in the District 3 race, as of Friday.
Vargo provided an election update Monday to the county commissioners.
The canvass report will detail all election results.
Officials are going through 1,419 provisional ballots, which are ballots casted by voter for whom there’s a question of a voter’s eligibility. Vargo previously said in a typical election, 60-70% of them are deemed valid.
Officials also will tabulate 320 federal service ballots, absentee ballots coming from military personnel, and 32 damaged or ripped ballots, Vargo said. These ballots must be hand counted because they will not go in the scanner.
“A lot of people fill them out at the breakfast table because there’s a lot of coffee stains on ballots,” Vargo said.
Election results will go up online on the county website later that day, Vargo said.
“People should not expect results immediately right after the canvass,” Vargo said. “There’s a lot of work that has to be done with those provisional ballots.”
Riley County commissioner Ron Wells thanked Vargo and the election office for their work Monday.
“We appreciate what you and your staff do,” Wells told Vargo.