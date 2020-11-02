Riley County clerk Rich Vargo said Tuesday’s election will surpass 2016’s participation with 14,851 people had voted as of Saturday.
That compares to the total participation of 22,198 voters during the last presidential election in 2016.
“We’ll surpass that,” Vargo told county commissioners Monday.
Advance voting was to end Monday at noon; he said he expected 300-400 people to vote Monday.
People can vote in person on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are 29 polling places in Riley County.
Riley County has sent out about 11,000 ballots so far via mail, Vargo said. The county has received 8,652 back, Vargo said.
Mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3. The county will will continue to count mail ballots that they receive through Nov. 6, Vargo said. People can drop off mail ballots on Tuesday at any of the 29 polling places as well, Vargo said.
On Monday, Riley County commissioners approved and recognized the day as Election Worker Appreciation Day.
“I thank the board for this,” Vargo said. “Lot of people don’t realize the time and commitment.”
Election workers will work at least 14 hours Tuesday, Vargo said. Vargo said election workers are required to show up at polling places at 5:45 a.m. He said they do not get breaks during the day. Vargo said people of all ages stepped forward to fill those positions. Election workers are paid. Vargo said.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, 90 workers resigned this year, but Vargo said the community stepped up to fill those spots. All polling places are properly staffed for this election, Vargo said.
“This community is just so great,” Vargo said.
“You know, we put out the plea... And we just got an onslaught of people interested in helping out. And so that’s been great, the response we’ve had. We got enough to have some reserves, and so that’s good because, you never know, someone may change their mind on Election Day.”