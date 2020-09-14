The Riley County Clerk’s office has received more 8,000 advance voting ballot applications to date, but many of those are likely duplicates, County Clerk Rich Vargo said.
Vargo said Monday during the county commission meeting that an outside organization sent the application forms to voters on behalf of the county. He said some people have reported receiving as many as three or four of those.
Regardless, staff members will sort through each application to ensure people are registered for the general election on Nov. 3 and there are no repeats.
“Those are above and beyond the applications of our original mailing we did earlier this spring,” Vargo said. “The unfortunate aspect is it’s come from an outside party outside of Riley County … probably 90% of them are duplicates of what is already filed. We’re days behind on processing them so it will take some time.”
Vargo said people must register to vote by the Oct. 13 deadline. He wanted to remind college students, in particular, who tend to be new voters.
Advance voting ballots will go out on Oct. 14, and advance in-person voting also will begin that day.