Vandalism in the bathrooms at Manhattan High has been ramping up in recent weeks, following a national trend circulating on social media. Manhattan High officials have closed several bathrooms at its two schools because of the damage.
Manhattan High School principal Mike Dorst confirmed Wednesday that someone had vandalized restrooms at both the West and East Campus buildings.
Dorst said multiple bathrooms were vandalized during the school day over multiple days in the past few weeks. The damage includes new soap dispensers ripped off restroom walls, the bags of soap inside torn open and the slick soap spread over the bathroom floors. Paper towel dispensers were also ripped from the walls and toilet paper was soaked.
Dorst said one person did slip and fall on the slick floors, but he gave no other information.
Multiple bathrooms in both the West and East campuses are shut down because of the vandalism, Dorst said. There are 14 bathrooms in total in the West Campus building, seven for girls and seven for boys, not counting the locker rooms. Five were closed Wednesday. In response to the vandalism, Dorst said staff members are patrolling the restrooms for any signs of suspicious activity or potential vandalism.
In a statement sent to MHS families Tuesday, Dorst wrote that school officials “have been able to identify numerous students and are working with (the Riley County Police Department) on multiple investigations. Students could face suspension, restitution, and/or criminal charges.”
Dorst did not have a dollar amount for the damages. Shutting down restrooms is inconvenient for students, he said, but also inconvenient for staffers who now must juggle their usual job duties with bathroom patrols.
“I think one of things that’s most damaging, is the damage being done to the relationships with some of the hardest workers in our district, our building custodial staff,” Dorst said. “I don’t think students are considering the personal damage they’re doing at all.”
Dorst said he met with student leaders Wednesday morning to discuss the bathroom situation and the root of the vandalism. He said this is part of a national issue started on TikTok, a social media platform that uses short-form videos. A “trend” circulating TikTok called “Devious Licks” encourages students to steal classroom items like hand sanitizer bottles or face masks — all for more views on their videos.
“We started to notice (the vandalism) without knowing about the TikTok trend maybe a little over a week ago,” Dorst said. “The amount of vandalism exponentially grew over the past three to four school days.”
According to national news reports, some of the TikTok videos show thefts in action — in one case, a fire extinguisher was removed from the wall mid-lesson. TikTok moderators have begun to deactivate other videos of similar acts of school vandalism. Dorst’s concern is that this “trend” will spread into other public areas. He said this kind of behavior is brand-new to him, and that only a “very small population” of students are involved in the vandalisms.
“If we don’t find some way to give perspective for the kids who are doing it, I think we’re going to see some long-term damage on our ability to maintain our buildings and keep custodial staff members,” Dorst said.
Dorst said he’s checked with other school districts across Kansas to confirm that USD 383 is not the only one experiencing this kind of viral vandalism. He said he also sent an email to MHS families to encourage discussion about the harmful behavior.
“Hopefully students and parents are talking about it at home,” Dorst said.
A TikTok spokeswoman emailed The Mercury Wednesday to say the social media site is removing content related to the trend and is redirecting hashtags to discourage such behavior.