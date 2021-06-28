Manhattan County Club general manager Scott Foster said it will cost the club more than $10,000 to paint over graffiti and restore the club’s pool after someone vandalized it this weekend.
If all goes well, Foster said the country club will reopen the pool Wednesday. It has been closed since Sunday.
“It’s a lot bigger job than it looks,” Foster said Monday morning.
The Riley County Police Department filed a report for criminal damage to the club Sunday morning after someone vandalized the pool overnight Saturday.
The vandal spray painted images of penises and profane language throughout the pool area. The phallic images were spray painted on lounge chairs, the concrete structure surrounding the pool, the diving board and the slide.
The country club placed tarps over some of the images.
The $10,000 cost estimate does not factor in the slide and diving board if those items need to be replaced, so Foster said it could cost up to $15,000 or more. He said the insurance agent and adjuster were en route to the country club Monday morning.
Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.