A 67-year-old vaccinated woman died Tuesday after testing positive for the coronavirus, raising Riley County’s COVID-related deaths to 60.
Riley County on Wednesday announced that the woman tested positive on Oct. 18 before dying Tuesday at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
The county health department said 41 people have tested positive since Oct. 27. This is up from a week ago, when the comparable figure was 38.
Since the pandemic started in March 2020, the county has recorded 8,138 cases. Of those, 47 were active, as of Wednesday.
Four COVID patients were being treated at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, as of Wednesday. Two patients — one vaccinated, one unvaccinated — were in the intensive care unit while two unvaccinated patients were on the medical floor.
The rate of positive tests has declined, going from 4.4% from Oct. 17-23 to 3.2% from Oct. 24-30.
State, area data
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Wednesday reported 2,263 new cases, 110 hospitalizations and 26 new deaths since Monday.
The state has confirmed 438,196 cases, 15,009 hospitalizations and 6,448 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Pottawatomie County on Wednesday reported 19 new cases since Monday for a total of 2,849, according to KDHE.
Geary County reported 11 new cases since Monday for a total of 4,795, according to KDHE.