Law enforcement officials took a Utah man into custody Thursday afternoon after a high-speed chase through Pottawatomie County into Manhattan.
According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, its emergency dispatch received a 911 call at 11:42 a.m. saying that someone in a black Honda had nearly run over construction workers working on the Belvue bridge on Schoeman Road.
After taking down the description of the vehicle, a deputy located the car traveling west at a high speed on U.S. Highway 24 near Genn Road in rural Wamego.
The deputy attempted to catch up and stop the vehicle, but it continued driving west. Responding officers placed down tire deflation devices near Hopkins Creek Road in rural St. George. While the car ran over the spikes, it continued down the highway until it lost control and stopped near the intersection of U.S. 24 and Tuttle Creek Boulevard in Manhattan.
Officials took the man, David Burke, 41, of Ogden, Utah, into custody.
Officials did not report any injuries either during the chase or at the original construction site.
Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager said charges are pending against Burke and the case is still under investigation.
The Kansas Highway Patrol, St. George Police Department, Wamego Police Department and the Riley County Police Department also responded to the incident.