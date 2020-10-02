From 2008 to 2017, 97 school-age pedestrians died in school-transportation-related crashes according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Of those, 55% of the children were struck by school buses, 1% by vehicles functioning as school buses, and 44% by other vehicles.
On the morning of Sept. 9, a 7-year-old Abilene girl was added to that statistic when a 15-year-old Chapman student struck the child as she crossed the street to board a school bus, Dickinson County authorities said.
Andrea Adams, director of transportation for USD 383, said motorists can prevent accidents if they reduce their speed and stay alert.
“I would like for all drivers to slow down especially in school zones,” she said. “Most school zones have their flashing yellow lights as well as signs posted that the speed limit is only 20 miles an hour, so please slow down. The other thing is, please look out for the 40-foot yellow tank, otherwise known as the school bus.”
Buses are hard to miss, especially when they have lights flashing and a stop sign jutting out of its side. When that sign is out it means the same as if it were on a pole at an intersection. The only difference is that rather than looking and proceeding when it appears clear, motorists are to remain stopped until the sign is folded in.
Sometimes it may take several minutes for the bus driver to pull the sign in. When the bus is stopped for a while, it is most likely because a parent or guardian has not come out of the house yet to pick up a small child, Adams said.
“We transport students as young as three years old,” she said. “We may be on the street for up to two or three minutes waiting for that student to load or unload. We also have a handful of special education students. The bus could be stopped on a street with their stop sign out for up to five minutes while we load and unload that wheelchair student. I know it takes time, but please just stop and let the bus load or unload safely.”
A little patience can save a life and several hundred dollars.
Rachael Pate, interim public information officer for Riley County Police Department, said it is illegal to pass the bus if the stop sign is out. Violation of this ordinance has a fine of $315-$413 plus $98 court costs.
Pate provided several points for motorists to remember:
- If you’re on a two-lane roadway: When a school bus stops and activates its stop arm and flashing red lights, all traffic must stop from both directions.
- If you’re on a four-lane roadway with double yellow lines: When a school bus stops and activates its stop arm and flashing red lights, all traffic must stop from both directions.
- If you’re on a divided highway with a median separation: When a school bus stops and activates its stop arm and flashing red lights, traffic approaching the bus from behind must stop.
- If there is no grass median or raised divider then all lanes of travel must stop for the bus stop sign. This allows students who may need to cross the roadway safe passage to the bus loading area.
While motorists should use caution, children also should learn safety around the bus. Adams said she asks parents to remind their children to never go after an item if they drop it and it goes under the bus. They also should know to cross in front of the bus.
“Some of our stops … do require the student to cross the street,” she said. “We need parents to make sure their children always know that you cross in front of the bus after you have made eye contact with the bus driver and the bus driver has signaled you that it is safe to cross.”
Pedestrians also should use care when they walk to and from school. Adams said they should always cross in a crosswalk and stay on the sidewalk if possible.
“We know that there’s some neighborhoods in Manhattan that do not have the sidewalks,” she said. “If they are required to walk to school, just make sure that they’re always on the lookout for fast moving cars and stay in the grass or as close to the curb as possible.”
They also should walk against traffic so they can see a vehicle approaching them, Adams said.
Bus and pedestrian safety is the responsibility of everyone who walks and drives near schools and in areas where children get on and off a bus, Adams said.
“You should always be concerned about school bus safety because a child that you know could be on that bus,” she said. “It could be your child, your son, your daughter; it could be your neighbor’s son or daughter. It could be your grandchild, your brother, your sister. There’s someone that you know, that has a student that is on a school bus.”