National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility

The National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility sits ready for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 24.

 Courtesy photo

After a 17-year journey, the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 24.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, announced the date Wednesday during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture hearing with USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.