The Kansas Department of Agriculture has been awarded $328,330 through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program to give to six Kansas projects.
Funds for the programs are for improving the competitiveness of specialty crops. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
These are the six projects in Kansas that received funding.
• Montgomery County Farm of the Future is a project in Coffeyville Public Schools that will expand students’ knowledge on specialty crops by building an indoor farm classroom at the high school.
•Expanding Fruit Production Among Small-Scale Beginning Farmers plans to increase the biodiversity and resilience of specialty crops grown and sold in Kansas City, Kan. This will be done by educating, training and offering resources to refugee families starting their own small farm businesses through the New Roots for Refugees Program.
• The Specialty Crop Video Series Highlighting Unique Specialty Crops project will be performed across the state. From the Land of Kansas and Kansas Tourism will work with a local marketing company to film a video series to spread awareness of Kansas specialty crops and the on-farm experiences they provide throughout the state.
• Kansas State University will establish recommendations for mung bean production and assess the crop’s adaptability to different environments across Kansas to improve its crop production.
• Worker Protection Standard Training and GAPs Certification Funding and Outreach project will be done through Kansas State University.
The university will offer training and certification as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-recognized Worker Protection Standard pesticide safety so that they can train their workers on their farms. K-State will also help Kansas fruit and vegetable producers earn Good Agricultural Practices certification during the project.