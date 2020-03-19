There are many questions, but few answers yet, Manhattan-Ogden superintendent Marvin Wade told the school board as education officials race to find solutions to keep teaching while following Gov. Laura Kelly’s order to keep school buildings closed.
The board met, with social distancing measures between the board members and individual audience members, Wednesday evening at the Robinson Education Center. Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said the board will continue to hold face-to-face meetings for the time being.
Wade said district officials have been meeting regularly since Friday’s county order to close school buildings for two weeks, which later turned into a state order to close them through the end of the semester. The district, less than a week after those decisions, needs time to implement a plan that can answer the community’s needs while complying with guidelines from the Kansas Department of Education.
On Monday, state commissioner of education Randy Watson said he was convening a task force of 40 of the state’s leading educators to develop guidelines for the state’s schools on how to implement continuous learning.
First draft of those guidelines was due to Watson Wednesday evening, and the guidelines are expected to focus predominantly on online learning options, while allowing for some limited, in-person instruction in special circumstances.
The district received the task force’s recommendations and will be meeting throughout the day Thursday to figure out how to adjust the district’s continuous learning plan. Wade said the district is “in a good position” to meet the guidelines.
Wade said the district is working to develop a framework on how it might check out devices to students while ensuring connectivity infrastructure can handle the needs of students.
“We’re not going to turn this into a free for all because people want something right now, and we’re going to screw things up by trying to hurry it in two days to have all of their answers,” he said. “Tough. My phone number is out there, my email is out there, if people want to direct it to me, continue doing so.
“We’re putting together a plan that’s going to provide people the opportunities to use the materials, the things we have, in the right ways,” Wade continued.
Wade said his frustration was community pressure to provide answers on the situation and things like graduation that the district does not yet have.
“We are going to provide what they want and need, but not today, not this week,” he said.
In the meantime, the district is waiting for guidance from the state task force, although executive director of teaching and learning Paula Hough said the district will “Manhattan-ize” any guidelines to meet the needs of the local community. Hough said the district’s approach will likely center around asynchronous learning, where students aren’t necessarily expected to all log on at the same time for a lesson or teacher activity.
Wade said administrators are tentatively planning the district’s local continuous learning plan around five steps: development of a plan, board approval of that plan, training teachers on continuous learning, implementation and submission of the plan to the Department of Education. If the district’s plans meet the department’s criteria, the district would then receive a waiver on the mandatory minimum length of the school year.
The district will continue to pay all employees, said director of business Lew Faust, but how that happens remains to be seen. Friday’s payroll will proceed as normal, as it covers the pay period ending the Friday before spring break, but future plans for payment vary slightly, he said.
Licensed, certified and essential personnel — or teacher and administrator groups — will continue to receive their regular salary-based bay, while hourly employees will receive pay for actual hours worked over spring break. For the pay period between March 15 and 28, those employees will receive pay based on the average hours they previously worked from a representative sample. After March 30, that pay scheme will be reevaluated based on a combination of actual hours and the averaged sample.
Director of facilities Matt Davis said district custodians are working to continue to sanitize the district’s buildings. The district purchased two disinfecting electrostatic sprayers in January, and last week, custodians spent about 50 hours spraying and disinfecting approximately 1 million square feet of district property. Davis said the purchases were a great opportunity for the district, as he wouldn’t have been able to even find electrostatic sprayers for purchase currently.
Stephanie Smith, director of child nutrition, said her department is working on adding more free meal feeding sites for the district’s children. On Wednesday, the district served 1,091 students breakfasts and lunches. Smith is working on adding additional sites in targeted locations around the city to ensure as many children have access to the meals as possible.
At the end of their meeting, the board broke into executive session to discuss a memorandum of agreement between the district and the Manhattan-Ogden’s chapter of the National Education Association, the teachers’ union. The board later returned to open session and approved the agreement, which stipulates that teachers will receive their full salaries for the year, contingent on meeting KSDE waivers. A labor management committee will also address issues with the agreement as need arises.
The board also accepted the resignations of director of secondary education Jeanne Disney, Woodrow Wilson principal Deb Nauerth and Eugene Field principal Teri Bailey Johnson. Reid said the district will continue its regular hiring process, with social distancing measures, with the aim of hiring for the positions by the start of next school year.
The board scheduled a tentative special meeting for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson Education Center to approve any necessary actions by the district as part of its continuous learning plan.