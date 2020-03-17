Manhattan-Ogden district officials are preparing for the possibility of a longer school closure as they seek to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The school board will discuss the district’s response to the virus at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson Education Center, 2031 Poyntz Ave.
On Friday, the board held a special meeting where they sought the advice of Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs. Gibbs ordered the school district to close through March 30, and with Gibbs’ order, district officials can apply for a waiver from the state’s requirements on school attendance time.
While the Kansas Department of Education advised school districts last week that they have the option of moving to online classes, assistant superintendent Eric Reid said at the special meeting that the district would have difficulties ensuring equal access to all students, especially students who might not have reliable internet access or students with special education needs.
Superintendent Marvin Wade said Tuesday morning that district leaders continue to meet daily to discuss the district’s short-term plans, as well as the district’s usual business. He said the board meeting will follow a similar procedure.
“Our immediate focus is on identifying and addressing needs through March 30 (when school is currently scheduled to reopen), while also planning for the very real possibility of an extended closure as part of the broader community mitigation effort,” Wade said.
Late Monday afternoon, Kansas commissioner of education Randy Watson announced he was forming a continuous learning task force to examine state school districts’ options for transitioning away from in-person classes.
The task force will look at options for moving classes online, how schools can assist students with specialized needs, school breakfast and lunch alternatives, and districts’ role in facilitating child care for essential local and state personnel.
District officials announced Tuesday morning they were suspending registration for the district’s Summer STEM Institute, a four-week program for students to learn about science, technology, engineering and math subjects, with the hope that current precautions will allow the coronavirus situation to clear up by June.