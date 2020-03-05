Students in the Manhattan-Ogden school district will again meet for fewer but longer days next school year, after the school board voted Wednesday to adopt the 2020-21 calendar.
Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said the district’s calendar committee developed a calendar that is largely similar to the current calendar. Last year, the board voted to shorten the school year to allow construction workers on various bond projects around the district more time to work when school was out of session.
Per the calendar, the first day of the fall semester will be a half day on Wednesday, Aug. 12, with the semester ending Friday, Dec. 18. The high school’s fall conferences will be Sept. 23 and 24, while the middle schools’ conferences are Sept. 21 and 23. Elementary school conferences are later, falling on Oct. 22 and 23. Students will have the whole week of Thanksgiving off.
The spring semester starts Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, and ends with a half day on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Spring conferences are a week later in the semester following the high school and middle schools’ request to push them back to allow more time to engage with students before the conferences, Reid said.
However, that means students will not have President’s Day (Monday, Feb. 15, 2021) off, since Reid said the district tries to avoid two-day school weeks. He said the district typically tries to schedule an in-service day on President’s Day to make childcare easier for some parents who might already have the banking holiday off.
Spring break 2021 will be March 15-19. Reid said the district is matching K-State after the Kansas Board of Regents approved the university’s request to push its spring break back a week.
The board unanimously voted to approve the calendar. Board member Curt Herrman noted that when he first got on the board, members would argue about the calendar for several hours, but current administrators have streamlined the input and decision-making process.
In other business, BG Consultants showed the board preliminary plans for bond improvement projects at Frank V. Bergman and Marlatt elementary schools. At Bergman, a planned parking lot will expand the lot to fit up to 114 cars and two buses during morning drop-off and afternoon pickup. That’s nearly double the current capacity of 66 cars. Parking capacity during the school day would be 102 cars under the plan.
The Bergman project also will bring the school’s administrative offices closer to the front and create a new 4,700-square-foot storm-rated, multipurpose room shelter on the south end of the building.
That project is estimated to cost $3.075 million as part of the district’s request for base bids. The project had been estimated to cost $3.17 million as part of the bond initiative.
The improvements at Marlatt are smaller in scope, the consultants said, but one focus will also be parking. Existing parking accommodates 57 cars, but the project would expand capacity to 106 cars and five buses during drop-off and pickups, and 95 cars during the school day. That would help alleviate traffic issues on Browning Avenue, the consultants said.
The project also would improve several of Marlatt’s classrooms to create consistent storage space, create an Emotional Disturbance/Behavior Disorder suite, renovate the kitchen and replace a faulty elevator and wheelchair lift. The consultants said the project is tracking toward coming in right at the budget of $1.95 million.
Reid also updated the board on the redistricting process. He said RSP Associates, the school planning firm the district hired in January, is analyzing the district’s demographic data. Meanwhile, he and other administrators are developing a community survey to gauge family and staff priorities, which the district will then use in creating new school boundaries.