The Manhattan-Ogden school board will hold a special meeting at noon Friday to discuss the district’s options in responding to coronavirus concerns.
Superintendent Marvin Wade told The Mercury on Thursday there is no district recommendation at this point, but district staff will present the board with options.
“We want to make sure we have the same information at the same time,” Wade said. “It’s an opportunity to discuss the situation together and make an informed decision about the immediate future.”
The Kansas Board of Education on Thursday morning waived its requirements on school attendance the length of the school year, in response to coronavirus concerns. The board also gave education commissioner Randy Watson the authority to take further action in waiving other accreditation requirements.
Wade said the district is in contact with several entities, including the Riley County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Education, to receive guidance in their decisions. Wade said he had the authority to cancel classes without board approval, but he wants to consult with the board first to receive their guidance on any decisions on classes. Possible decisions include extending spring break or distance learning, although Wade said those and other options would need to be discussed before any implementation.
“I know we can handle this, and we can deal with this as a community,” Wade said.
Health department call center
The Riley County Health Department is working to set up a call center for people to reach out to for general concerns about the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs told The Mercury on Thursday that the health department hopes to have that call center running Friday. The health department has not released the phone number yet.
If someone suspects they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms at this time, Gibbs encourages people to call their health care provider as local providers may be able to test for the virus, she said.
All coronavirus tests are sent to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for review, Gibbs said.
If a person tests positive for the coronavirus in Riley County, the health department plans to host a press conference and also distribute a press release out to the community.
City, Riley County operations
Manhattan and Riley County government officials said the entities are operating the same until further notice regarding the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, across the United States.
City manager Ron Fehr told The Mercury on Thursday that all meetings and city operations are moving forward as normal, but officials have had conversations regarding the possibility of employees working from home if the coronavirus spreads to the area.
Officials have not made any final decisions though, Fehr said.
Riley County clerk Cindy Volanti said Riley County is also functioning as normal in regard to meetings and operations. The county’s IT department said it would be difficult to allow employees to work from home due to work technology not being able to be accessed at homes, Volanti said.
County employees can use their accrued extended sick leave if needed, officials said.