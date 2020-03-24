The Manhattan-Ogden school board will consider purchasing 1,500 mobile data hot spots and full coverage insurance for 2,000 iPads as part of the district’s efforts to adopt a continuous learning plan.
The board’s special meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson Education Center. Board clerk Diane Denison encouraged people to watch the district’s proceedings through its Facebook Live video broadcast, rather than attending in person, so the board could fall under the state-mandated 10-person cap on public gatherings.
Following Gov. Laura Kelly’s order to close all elementary and secondary school buildings for the rest of the semester, school districts like Manhattan-Ogden have raced to develop new approaches to learning, using guidance from a state task force on continuous learning. Paula Hough, executive director of teaching and learning for the district, said the schools would work off of a packet approach for first couple of weeks, while the district puts together a long-term plan for online learning. The packets will include worksheets for students, and officials hope to distribute them online and in-person when students pick up their belongings from schools later this week.
District officials are requesting the board approve emergency funding in the amounts of $382,500 for 1,500 mobile hot spots and $16,000 for insurance on 2,000 district iPads.
The goal of the mobile hot spot purchases, officials said, would be to provide virtual education services to students who may not have reliable internet access at their homes. District schools sent out an email survey over the weekend to determine which families have reliable internet access at home. Hough said while that might seem counterintuitive, the surveys will allow the district to work backwards in figuring out what families haven’t responded to the survey and to follow up via other methods.