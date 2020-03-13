The Riley County Health Department on Friday afternoon ordered the Manhattan-Ogden school district to close its schools until March 30 in response to coronavirus concerns.
Students, currently on spring break, were set to return to classes Monday morning, but the department’s order extends the break by two weeks.
Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs spoke with the school board at a special meeting Friday afternoon and ordered the school board to close schools for 14 days.
Emergency preparedness coordinator Andrew Adams said the Centers for Disease Control guidelines show that proactive closures, rather than reactive measures, are more effective in controlling the spread of respiratory illnesses.
Adams said closing will help slow the spread of the epidemic over several weeks, giving healthcare systems more time to deal with existing cases.
Board member Kristin Brighton said that Manhattan-Ogden is in a unique position to close schools compared to rural districts, given the district’s proximity to K-State and Fort Riley.
She said Manhattan has a more transient population.
Geary County Schools announced Friday that it would close its schools for an additional week. Gibbs told The Mercury she has not yet given an order for the Riley County school district to close.
The Kansas State Board of Education on Thursday gave education commissioner Randy Watson the authority to waive mandatory school session requirements for the state’s schools. Kansas schools also have the option to move to online learning, but the districts must first submit a proposal to the Kansas Department of Education to make sure certain criteria are met in counting e-learning as class time.
Watson said he would allow districts to close schools independently, although if schools make that move without the recommendation of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and their local health departments, those districts must make up any lost time by June 30. Before Friday’s meeting, Manhattan-Ogden superintendent Marvin Wade said he would take the board’s advice in making any decision to close schools.
The state education department also requires that any school that closes because of coronavirus must remain closed for a minimum of 14 days, with schools required to conduct deep cleanings of their buildings. After that period, districts must reassess their situations before reopening.
In Manhattan-Ogden’s case, the school district will not be required to make up any lost time, as the district was ordered to shut down by Gibbs. The district opted not to pursue online learning options at the moment, given the complexity of ensuring the same technology and internet access for each of the district’s students.
Stephanie Smith, child nutrition director, said the district will explore providing sack lunches and the next morning’s breakfast meal for children during the school shutdown.
Paula Hough, executive director for teaching and learning, said the district will have to adjust its testing and class schedule to allow teachers more time to prepare for the eventual resumption of classes.
The school board will continue its discussion on the situation at its next regular board meeting 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson Education Center, 2031 Poyntz Ave.