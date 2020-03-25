Like other school districts, the Blue Valley school district is taking this week to finalize its continuous learning plans.
Superintendent Brady Burton, who is resigning at the end of the year, said teachers and district administrators started writing their plan this week for continued learning for the rest of the semester. The school board will meet Monday morning to approve the plan.
Burton said that despite being a smaller district, he didn’t anticipate any major differences in his plan compared to larger districts.
“We just have less kids and staff but student learning is no different in any district,” he said. “The process of planning and implementing the continuous learning plan is the same for all districts.”
He said that most of the district’s families have internet access, and the district is working with those who don’t to figure out alternative options and to make sure each family is provided with a computer if they don’t have one.
The district also started feeding a free lunch and breakfast via curbside pickup to children between the ages of 1 and 18. The pickup points are Blue Valley High School and McCormick Elementary School between 11 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday. Additionally, the district’s custodians are working their regular hours to ensure school buildings are cleaned, maintained and disinfected.
Graduation requirements for high school seniors aren’t any different, Burton said, and the school district is trying to figure out its options for a graduation ceremony.
“We are very aware that our seniors are the ones missing the most during the shutdown of schools and are doing everything possible to make the remainder of their senior year as normal and positive experience as we can,” he said.
In the meantime, Burton asked for patience from the community as they figure out solutions for the unprecedented situation.
“There are many things we don’t currently have the answers for and things are changing daily,” he said. “This experience is new to all of us and we are doing the best we can to keep parents and students informed with every step we take.”