Junction City High School principal Merrier Jackson, USD 475 Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston, board of education members and other guests officially open the brand new Junction City High School at the ribbon cutting Saturday afternoon.
A mural commissioned especially for the new Junction City High School sits above the new lunchroom.
Staff photo by Tim Everson
One of the carryovers from the old Junction City High School included the Blue Jay statue which was a gift from the Class of 1989 and now prominently sits and the entrance of the the new building.
Staff photo by Tim Everson
Staff photo by Tim Everson
Kansas State senator Tom Hawk speaks to an assembled crowd at the new Junction City High School ribbon cutting Saturday afternoon.
Staff photo by Tim Everson
United State senator Roger Marshall gives some remarks during the ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Junction City High School on Saturday.
Staff photo by Tim Everson
Executive Director of the Kansas Department of Commerce Retired Lieutenant General Perry Wiggins speaks at the new Junction City High School ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday.
Staff photo by Tim Everson
Community members file into the new Junction City High School library after the ribbon cutting ceremony for student-led tours of the new building.
Staff photo by Tim Everson
One of the features of the new Junction City High School includes a car repair shop for student to get real world training while still in school.
Staff photo by Tim Everson
The new 900-seat auditorium with a balcony and stage with full fly.
Staff photo by Tim Everson
The 2,100-seat gymnasium including a four-sided jumbotron.
The brand-new Junction City High School has been officially christened.
USD 475 officials had a ribbon cutting for the 437,000-square-foot facility on Saturday afternoon with a crowd of several hundred people in attendance after four years of planning and construction and more than a month after it opened.
“Today we have a facility that stands as a flagship for Junction City,” said USD 475 school board president Anwar Khoury. “It allows our students to receive a top-notch, 21st-century education in a 21st-century building, but it also allows growth, creativity and collaboration to flourish for many years to come.”
The $132 million building is organized into four different academies including the Freshman Success Academy (FSA), the Science, Engineering and Heath Academy (SEH), the Business, Public Safety and Hospitality Academy (BESH) and the Fine Arts and Human Services Academy (FAHS).
The district used about $67 million in federal “heavy impact aid” for military-impacted districts for the new building.
USD 475 qualified for the heavy impact aid because at least 50% of students are military-dependent, the district’s cost-per-pupil is less than the state average and the district’s mill levy rated is 95% of the state average.
“This is the envy of every military installation across the Army, without a doubt,” Fort Riley Garrison Commander Col. William McKannay said.
Kansas Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, and U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., spoke at the event along with retired Lt. Gen. Perry Wiggins, executive director of the Kansas Department of Commerce.
Principal Merrier Jackson indicated that the new high school is the largest in square-footage in the state of Kansas.
After the ribbon cutting, guests were invited to participate in student-led tours of the school.
“These kids are going to find solutions for problems we have now and future problems we can’t even imagine the solutions for standing here,” Jackson said addressing the crowd. “And it will be because of your commitment to (the students).”