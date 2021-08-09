Geary County Schools USD 475 school board has extended Superintendent Reginald Eggleston’s contract with the district by three years, the maximum length allowed by Kansas statute.
The board unanimously made the decision last week based on the results of Eggleston’s leadership in keeping the district’s schools open during the 2020-21 school year considering the pandemic, as well as the financial stability of the district, the opening of the new Junction City High School on Aug. 25, the partnership between the district and Fort Riley, as well as Cloud County Community College, and the continued focus on student achievement, according to board vice president Jim Schmidt.
“We are looking forward to the implementation and execution of the strategic plan to include gains in both academic standing amongst our peers and graduation rates, along with a commitment to locate, hire and retain highly qualified staff, while requalifying for impact aid,” Schmidt said regarding the plan Eggleston has been at the forefront of creating. “All of which will only further the benefits to our students, our district and our community.”
The board extended Eggleston’s contract to June 30, 2024.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving as superintendent of the district and excited about the work we have begun,” Eggleston said. “I look forward to continuing our focus on academic achievement.”