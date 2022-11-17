11172022-mer-new-indians-1 ALTERNATE
Lew Lane Field at Bishop Stadium’s north end zone currently has the word “Indians.”

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The Manhattan-Ogden school board will not address the issue of Manhattan High School’s Native American branding and imagery at any upcoming board meetings, members said Wednesday. 

The board also voted to retain the word "Indians" in one end zone of the football field at Bishop Stadium.