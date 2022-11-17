The Manhattan-Ogden school board will not address the issue of Manhattan High School’s Native American branding and imagery at any upcoming board meetings, members said Wednesday.
The board also voted to retain the word "Indians" in one end zone of the football field at Bishop Stadium.
Board president Curt Herrman said during the board meeting Wednesday evening that the majority of board members have no interest in discussing the mascot issue any further.
“We will not be addressing it,” Herrman said. “There will be no future public discussions (from the board) on this.”
Along with Herrman, fellow board members Brandy Santos, Christine Weixelman and Darell Edie are all in favor of keeping the American Indian branding and imagery at MHS. Herrman’s comments come a week after the Kansas State Board of Education endorsed a proposal to have public schools in the state eliminate any Native American-themed mascots within the next three to five years.
“The fact is, it’s a recommendation from the state board, they can’t force us to do anything,” Herrman said.
Last week, Herrman said in an email that he felt it was "prudent" for the board to discuss the state board's recommendation and what it may mean for the district. Herrman told The Mercury his decision Wednesday evening to stop talking about Native American imagery came after he realized board members' opinions on the topic had not changed. This understanding of fellow board members' mindsets stemmed from conversations Herrman has had with them at past meetings and at the Kansas Association of School Boards annual conference Nov. 11-13.
"Initially I was going to ask the board to express their opinions (during board comments), but nothing’s changed on the board," Herrman said, adding that there is an election next year where four board positions will become open.
"We’re an election away from having the Indian changed," Herrman said. "If there ever becomes a majority of board that wants to remove it, they will."
The recommendation adopted by the state board originally came from the Kansas Advisory Council for Indigenous Education, chaired by Kansas State University assistant professor of educational leadership Alex Red Corn. Red Corn said at the state board meeting last month that the research into Native American-themed mascots and school imagery indicates it is “detrimental to student learning.”
BISHOP STADIUM TURF
In an agenda item related to the Native American branding discussion at the end of the meeting, the board considered replacement of the turf field and goalposts at Bishop Stadium. Officials said the turf, which was installed in 2013, has started to fray and is in need of replacement. USD 383 assistant superintendent Eric Reid told the board this turf replacement would happen a year before the 10-year warranty expires, and that the new turf will be a higher quality than what's currently on the field.
Reid's proposal for the replacement turf had the word "Indians" replaced in one end zone with the word "Ogden" to reflect the Manhattan-Ogden school district. It also removed advertising squares embedded into the turf. Agenda documents do not indicate these changes to the turf as part of the proposal. Weixelman told The Mercury Wednesday about the turf replacement plan featuring the change in text on the field. At the meeting, she said she didn't feel the turf needed to be replaced a year early.
"If we have a field that’s supposed to be good for 10 years, leave it alone for 10 years," Weixelman said.
Kim Kuntz, Manhattan resident and president of the MHS Booster Club, commented publicly against the change in the stadium turf text. She said she supported the purchase of the new turf, as it needs to be replaced, but she did not support the changes to the field happening "all with no community involvement."
"All of this is being proposed with no imagery being presented to the board to let you know what that looks like," Kuntz said. "I'd hope the board would take issue with this."
Reid told the board he didn't request a rendering of the updated field just because they were changing one end zone and removing some ads.
"It's not our intention to do things on the sly, (board members) know us," Reid said.
Santos made a motion to purchase the replacement turf with the caveat of keeping the word "Indians" in one end zone. The motion also included the removal of advertising on the field and bumped the overall purchase and installation cost to about $502,000, up from the listed cost in the agenda of $492,618, to account for two extra letters in the word "Indians." The district built $441,000 into its budget for the 2022-23 school year to help fund the turf replacement project. The USD 383 Foundation also pitched in $52,000 for the project.
Edie seconded the motion, which passed 5-2. Board member Kristin Brighton, who is in favor of removing the "Indian" imagery, ultimately voted for the turf replacement in order to move on from the subject.
Board members Jayme Morris-Hardeman and Karla Hagemeister voted in opposition because of the inclusion of the word "Indians." Hagemeister said the board in January decided it wouldn't get involved in any more discussions about Native American branding, and yet on Wednesday part of the board's discussion covered that topic.
"If we're not going to collectively take this up in response to the state board of education's decision, then there's no reason to have it on the agenda," Hagemeister said, "because all it does is fire up old arguments."
The USD 383 Board of Education has occasionally talked about the MHS mascot issue for at least 30 years. In 2017, the board opted to keep the Indian name and image with a few conditions, including instituting a wolf as a physical mascot, which hasn’t been used. As of this year, the district is also refraining from using symbols and language referring to Indians on future MHS uniforms, in the event that the name is replaced.
CURRICULUM
Part of that compromise also included the creation of curriculum in the district that teaches Native American culture. At the board’s Nov. 2 meeting, Santos asked district administrators why that curriculum wasn’t crafted and in place for November, which is Native American Heritage Month. At that meeting, Paula Hough, district executive director for teaching and learning, said the district lacked the available resources to implement curriculum which honors all cultural celebration months. At Wednesday’s meeting, Santos posed the question again. Hough said the word "curriculum" is at times misunderstood.
“Curriculum goes through a vetting process,” Hough said. “It’s not something pulled off the internet and implemented on the spot.”
Hough said there is “continuous progress happening” on the creation of Native American educational programming, including more professional development opportunities for teachers to increase their capacity to teach about cultures they aren’t familiar with. Hough told the board that it’s important for her to provide educators with the resources they need to accurately teach Native American history and culture, but that she will not mandate certain things be taught because it’s “disingenuous” to how a teacher may conduct their classroom.
“With a holiday (like Thanksgiving), that’s not curriculum,” Hough said, “that’s celebrating. There isn’t a Native American curriculum that we can download and bring to the board, but I can say that Native American Heritage Month is definitely being celebrated in our buildings. I can’t speak on individual lessons, but it’s being encountered in our buildings in a very positive way.”
During Wednesday’s meeting, Santos said she thinks the board should push district administrators in the future to develop Native American cultural curriculum. She mentioned how Oliver Brown Elementary fourth and fifth-graders are holding a potlatch, or traditional Native American feast, to learn about Thanksgiving.
Two people spoke on Native American curriculum during the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting.
Betty Mattingly-Ebert, former USD 383 board candidate and Manhattan business owner, said not having any Indigenous curriculum implemented in time for November was a “lost opportunity” and “an unforgivable thing.”
Manhattan resident Frank Beer told the board he feels the people who most want the Indian imagery gone are causing more division on the issue.
“I truly believe that the people who are insistent that the image be removed are the ones showing the most disrespect,” Beer said. “It’s a made-up issue.”
Some people say the high school chose the “Indian” brand to honor Frank Prentup, who was of Native American descent. Prentup taught and coached at MHS from 1938 to 1941 and had the nickname “Chief.” The high school adopted the Indian mascot in 1940. In 2018, the district had a dedication ceremony renaming the high school commons area after Prentup as part of the compromise to keep the Indians name and image.