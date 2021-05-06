Officials with the Manhattan-Ogden school district are sticking with what works when it comes to keeping COVID-19 out of schools.
In his report to the school board, superintendent Marvin Wade said Wednesday that he and his staff are discussing continuing coronavirus mitigation tactics during summer learning programs. He said the best thing for the district would be to continue the practices already in place, such as mask-wearing.
The mask ordinance for Riley County expired Sunday, and the Manhattan city government’s ordinance is set to expire on midnight May 16 after graduation ceremonies for Manhattan High School and K-State. Wade said the district will continue to look out for the safety and welfare of students and staff.
“Yes, we have people who are fully vaccinated, but we still have lots of kids who aren’t,” Wade said. “For us to stay the course would be best, using the same mitigation efforts without an end date on them.”
Wade said it’s too soon for district officials to make any determinations for next school year, but his staff will review the coronavirus situation in the community in June and July to decide on the best approach before school returns to session in August. Board member Katrina Lewison said she knows the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is evolving as scientists learn more about COVID-19 and more people become vaccinated.
“I know at the end of the day, we’ll decide to do what’s best for the kids, even if it may not align with the interests of the city or county,” Lewison said.
According to the USD 383 COVID-19 data dashboard, for the week ending May 1, no students tested positive for the virus. That number is unchanged from weeks prior. Only one staff member reported a positive test for the coronavirus for the same week. The attendance rate for students for that week was 94.5%, slightly higher than the previous timeframe. For district staffers, the attendance rate was unchanged for the second week in a row at 83%.
Student textbook fees
Board members approved the fee structure for textbook rentals and student materials for the upcoming school year with a 6-1 vote. The district didn't change the fee structure for fiscal year 2022; officials said student fees and textbook rental costs have increased an average of 2.7% each year since 2016.
Board member Darell Edie voted against the measure. He said when families have multiple children who need multiple textbooks, those costs add up quickly, and many families in the district cannot support those costs.
“I still think somebody has to speak up for those who are having a hard time and struggling out there,” Edie said.
Board vice president Kristin Brighton said she agreed with Edie that the cost of textbook rentals and student materials was too high, and she hoped district officials would do a full assessment of the fee structure sooner than later.
“I hope we can decrease the district’s dependency on those fees and look for other ways to use those funds,” Brighton said. “I’d hope for that to be a long-term goal.”
The fees paid by families for textbook rentals are used by the district to offset the initial cost of the materials. As of April 1, the district collected $228,102 in textbook rental fees, along with $208,739 in student materials fees for the current fiscal year. Payment plan options are available for families who meet certain lower-income requirements.
Purchases, expenditures and more
In other business, the board approved several items:
- A new 71-passenger school bus from Midwest Transit of Nixa, Missouri, for $90,624. The bus is a 2022 model year, and the price includes installation of a four-camera surveillance system. The board also approved buying two Ford Explorers from National Auto Fleet Group for $65,578.
- New security filtering software for district iPads from Stryke Security, Inc., for $20,050. The software filters out inappropriate and dangerous content on digital devices while providing data on sites students visit and the number of times they attempt to open unauthorized sites. Currently, district iPads given to students as part of the 1-to-1 technology ratio are using a free version of another filtering system. The contract for the free version ends this summer, and district technology staffers will use that contract expiring to implement the new software.
- A change order for miscellaneous items through Manhattan-based construction company Hutton for Oliver Brown Elementary. The order covers several extra construction costs totaling $137,271. This brings the guaranteed maximum price for the school project up to $17.58 million. The district’s newest elementary school is still on track to open for classes in August.
- Buying literacy training services for 11 district educators from the Fundamental Learning Center for $29,373.
- A proposal from Central Mechanical Construction in Manhattan to replace a portion of the lateral sewer at Northview Elementary for $55,950.
- Setting school start and end times for the 2021-22 school year. There is no change to the start and end times for school days from last year; the agenda item accounts for Oliver Brown Elementary. Students attending the district’s newest school building will start their day at 8:40 a.m., and leave school at 3:55 p.m.