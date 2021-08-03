Manhattan-Ogden superintendent Marvin Wade will present a plan to the school board Wednesday that calls for mandatory mask wearing through Sept. 24.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson Education Center.
In the agenda documents, Wade included a proposed revision to the district’s reopening plan. The revision states: “All USD 383 students and staff will be required to wear a mask when indoors on USD 383 property through September 24, 2021, regardless of vaccination status.”
Wade said the board will likely vote on a mask policy and reopening plan at a special meeting before the first day of school Aug. 18. Administrators on Wednesday will ask the board to set the date for the special meeting.
The previous reopening plan only “strongly encouraged” unvaccinated people to wear masks while inside district buildings.
Last week, USD 383 announced that it would again require all people to wear masks in district building. Wade told The Mercury he made the shift in policy after consulting with the district’s medical advisory committee July 27. That committee includes USD 383 board members Jurdene Coleman and Karla Hagemeister, local doctors, and Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs. Wade said he also consulted with district administrators about the change.
Wade said he wanted to get something in place before the district’s central registration event Friday at Manhattan High School West Campus, and before the grand opening of Oliver Brown Elementary on Aug. 7. Wade has the authority to quickly set a mandate, but the school board will still need to officially act on it.
District officials said the change is consistent with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “in response to rapidly increasing COVID-19 numbers across the country.” Cases of the virus are rising locally, and Riley County is considered an COVID-19 emerging hotspot by the CDC. The district let its mask mandate expire when the 2020-21 school year ended.
The draft of the reopening response plan in the meeting agenda also indicates continued virus mitigation steps, including recommending frequent handwashing, the use of hand sanitizing stations, increased air ventilation and filtration, and avoiding physical contact like high-fives and hugs.
The reopening plan calls for students to return to classes in-person for the full five-day school week. There are no remote learning or hybrid learning options for Kansas school districts this academic year. The state legislature passed a law earlier this year limiting the amount of time districts can offer remote learning options to no more than 40 hours per school year. These rules do not apply to students already enrolled in the Manhattan Virtual Academy.
District officials are not requiring students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, but the draft plan states “anyone eligible to get vaccinated is strongly encouraged to do so.”
Budget publication
In other business, the board will vote on authorizing the fiscal year 2022 budget for publication as a legal notice in The Mercury, along with the public notice that the district will exceed the “revenue neutral tax rate” for the fiscal year.
If approved, the public hearing on exceeding the revenue neutral rate (RNR) will be at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 1, and the budget hearing will immediately follow at 6:25 p.m. Both hearings will be at the Robinson Education Center and would allow members of the public to learn more about the proposed budget.
The proposed budget is $134.6 million, an increase of $5 million from the FY21 budget. The proposed budget has a property tax rate of 61.619 mils, which is down 0.026 mils from the 2021 fiscal year. A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
With that rate, the owner of a $100,000 home paying $662.98 in 2021 would pay $678.22 in 2022, considering the average value of a existing single-family home in Riley County increased by 2.2%. This would be an increase of $15.24 or 2.2% from 2021.
The RNR is the rate intended to generate the same revenue from property taxes as levied the previous year, while using the total assessed valuation from the current tax year. The rate would be lower when property valuations are up and higher when valuations are down.
The revenue neutral rate uses the general fund, which the state requires to remain at 20 mills, and the capital outlay fund, which is used for school maintenance projects. For 2022, the RNR is at 27.684 mills while the school board’s proposed rate is 28 mills, which is the same as 2021.
School board members have yet to approve the actual budget. They can only hold that vote after both public hearings in September. Once the budget is published in The Mercury, it cannot be increased.