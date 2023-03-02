The Manhattan-Ogden school board agreed to let board president Karla Hagemeister work with district administrators to develop some ideas for improving school safety and security.

Board members agreed by consensus Wednesday to allow Hagemeister to bring some considerations for new school safety measures back to the board at a later meeting. Hagemeister did not specify what ideas she would develop with district superintendent Marvin Wade and assistant superintendent Eric Reid. She said she would “work on” some ideas with Wade and Reid that were discussed among board members at a special meeting last week.