The Manhattan-Ogden school board agreed to let board president Karla Hagemeister work with district administrators to develop some ideas for improving school safety and security.
Board members agreed by consensus Wednesday to allow Hagemeister to bring some considerations for new school safety measures back to the board at a later meeting. Hagemeister did not specify what ideas she would develop with district superintendent Marvin Wade and assistant superintendent Eric Reid. She said she would “work on” some ideas with Wade and Reid that were discussed among board members at a special meeting last week.
At that special meeting, the board talked about two security incidents that happened within two days. One incident Feb. 16 involved a 22-year-old man, Samuel Aaron Osenga, being arrested for criminal trespass after Osenga attempted to gain entry to Amanda Arnold Elementary, and made an unauthorized entry to Anthony Middle School, the same morning.
Another incident Feb. 17 involved vandalism and an illegitimate threat in the boy’s bathroom at Manhattan High School West Campus. District officials chose to lock down the school and cancel the afternoon pep rally because of a lack of information regarding the credibility of the threat. Riley County Police and district officials determined the threat was not credible, and students were dismissed with officers monitoring traffic.
At last week’s meeting, Reid told the board that he would challenge officials across all USD 383 buildings to review their safety and security practices, especially for times when students are entering and exiting on a mass scale. Reid said last week that he would not tolerate anyone propping open a door to a school building. Board member Brandy Santos said Wednesday that she appreciated signage in school buildings that discourage propping open doors.
Board member Darell Edie said he would like to see the district hire “some kind of security,” such as a school resource officer, for the middle schools. Edie’s comment echoes board member Curt Herrman, who said last week that he would like district officials to consider hiring another school resource officer for Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools.
School resources officers, or SROs, are RCPD officers who are assigned the role of SRO. There is currently an SRO at each of the MHS campuses. Once the East Campus at 901 Poyntz ceases to function as a 9th-grade center this fall, the SRO at that facility will move to MHS West.
Hagemeister said everyone in the community has a role in keeping children in school buildings safe.
ADMINISTRATIVE PROMOTIONS
During the consent agenda, where multiple items can be passed with one vote, board members approved naming Andy Hutchinson as the new district director of business services.
Hutchinson will replace Lew Faust, a 43-year career educator, upon Faust’s retirement June 30. Hutchinson is currently the district’s assistant director of early learning, a position he’s held since 2020. He’s worked for USD 383 since 2004.
Additionally, Reid noted in his comments to the board that Lisa Julian is transitioning from her role as special education/Gifted facilitator to assistant principal at Manhattan High School.
Reid said he was “super excited” to bring Julian over to his administration team – or as he said jokingly, “crossing over to the dark side.” Julian has worked as the Gifted facilitator since 2018. She’s been with USD 383 since 2010.