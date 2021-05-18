The Manhattan-Ogden school district and Manhattan Area Technical College will consider using the east campus of Manhattan High School for a career academy.
The USD 383 school board on Wednesday will consider who will represent the district on a committee this summer to develop the idea.
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Robinson Education Center.
The proposed academy would exist to give high school seniors expanded career opportunities and preparation.
USD 383 officials have been examining uses for the current ninth-grade campus at 901 Poyntz Ave. The building will be vacated after construction workers finish an expansion project at the Manhattan High west campus. The expansion will support a combined 9th-12th grade campus, starting with the 2023-24 school year.
The project is scheduled for completion during fall 2022. MATC and USD 383 administrators hope to open the academy in late 2023.
At least one board member and two administrators from the district will serve on the committee, along with representatives of MATC and the local business community. Administrators from both the school district and the technical college also will create an interlocal agreement to cover policies and procedures for operation of the academy.
Officials initially floated the idea during a board meeting last November.
Since then, MATC received a planning grant from the Caroline Peine Foundation to work with the district to develop an academy proposal.
The current project timeline, as outlined in the agenda, has the committee meeting from June through September to analyze the best usage of the current MHS East Campus.
The preliminary plan has committee members looking at that building, as well as offering two or three alternatives for future academy space, based on program and course requirements. Those recommendations will be shared with the board this fall.
In other business, the board will consider:
- Approving a proposal for annual fire alarm inspection services by Tech Electronics of Topeka for $18,855.
- Granting permanent utility easements on both the east and west sides of Eugene Field Early Learning Center to the city of Manhattan as a donation.
- Buying new security systems for Oliver Brown Elementary and five other district buildings under construction or renovation from Tech Electronics for $80,562. Security systems are not covered by the 2018 bond issue; the district set aside $100,000 for security systems for these facilities.
- Buying projectors from Cytek Media Systems of Topeka for $17,261.
- Transferring $138,542 from the district Adult Basic Education fund to the MATC Adult Education Fund, as part of the partnership between the two educational entities.
- Giving final approval of the schedule for the 2021-22 school year.