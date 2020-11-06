The Manhattan-Ogden school district plans to allow K-12 students to return to school in-person five days a week in January.
In a written statement released Thursday, superintendent Marvin Wade wrote barring any drastic changes in coronavirus rates in the community, students can attend school five days a week beginning Jan. 5.
Wade said families can choose whether to move between remote and on-site learning. The hybrid model would go away unless district officials decide that conditions dictate reinstating it.
A majority of on-site elementary classes will have less than 20 students. On-site secondary classes will have 25 students or fewer with many of them having fewer than 20. There will be a few exceptions to this guideline, such as band, orchestra, choir and physical education.
Wade said all classes will continue with the preventative coronavirus efforts in place, but additional measures will be implemented in classes with more than 20 students, including adding Plexiglas barriers, reconfiguring seating or installing classroom filtration units.
Wade said common areas, such as dining spaces, could include installed partitions, expanded seating and more signage to remind people of physical distancing.
Parents wanting to change their children’s instruction method should complete a change form indicating their preference and return it to the main office of their children’s school by Tuesday. All requests received by then will be granted, but afterward they will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
The hybrid model of learning will continue until winter break.