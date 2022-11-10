The Manhattan-Ogden school district said discussions about the future of Manhattan High School's Indian mascot will continue after the state board of education called for eliminating Native American mascots.
The Kansas Board of Education on Thursday endorsed a plan to remove Native American-themed mascots from public schools in the state within the next three to five years. That recommendation originally came from the Kansas Advisory Council for Indigenous Education, chaired by Kansas State University assistant professor of educational leadership Alex Red Corn.
In an email, MHS principal Mike Dorst told The Mercury the district is aware of the board's vote.
"While it cannot force local school districts to change a name, image or mascot, when the State Board discusses a matter it increases attention to that topic from a large number of educators and board members across the entire state," Dorst wrote. "Regarding Indian-themed mascots and branding, this will most certainly be the case in Manhattan-Ogden, with our long and ongoing discussion regarding the Manhattan High School Indians."
The advisory council's report to the state board last month included a recommendation for the state board and the Kansas Board of Regents to work harder to convince local school districts to abandon Native American mascots, branding or imagery. The council felt the remove of those symbols would improve student learning and wellbeing. The report suggested a timeline of three to five years for these changes to occur, and that a funding stream be created to help schools with the transition of sports or band equipment that features American Indian branding.
Red Corn, who is also the executive director of the Kansas Association for Native American Education, told state board members last month there are more than 10,000 Native American students attending public schools in Kansas. He said the research into Native American-themed mascots and school imagery indicates it is “detrimental to student learning.” Different research studies conducted in 2005 and 2008 both revealed that Indigenous-themed school branding is harmful to American Indian students’ self-esteem and self-value, he said.
Some Kansas school districts have voluntarily dropped American Indian imagery. Atchison ditched the labels Redmen and Braves, while Wichita North High School began the process of shedding the Redskins moniker. Shawnee Mission North also dropped the Indian mascot.
In an effort to address the issue, the student-led Civic Engagement Club at MHS is hosting a community conversation about the school's Indigenous symbol and imagery on Nov. 28. The discussion will be held in MHS's Rezac Auditorium from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with the goal of finding common ground among community members on the subject of the school's branding.
The USD 383 Board of Education has sporadically talked about the MHS mascot issue for at least 30 years. In November 2021, board vice president Kristin Brighton asked the board to reconsider eliminating the Indian name and imagery, but in an unofficial vote incoming board members expressed a desire to keep the current MHS branding.
In 2017 the board opted to keep the Indian name and image with a few caveats, including instituting a wolf as a physical mascot — which hasn't been used — and providing more education on Native American history and culture. As of this year, the district is also refraining from using symbols and language referring to Indians on future MHS uniforms, in the event that the name is replaced.
Some people say the high school chose the “Indian” brand to honor Frank Prentup, who was of Native American descent. Prentup taught and coached at MHS from 1938 to 1941 and had the nickname “Chief.” The high school adopted the Indian mascot in 1940. In 2018, the district had a dedication ceremony renaming the high school commons area after Prentup as part of a compromise to keep the Indians name and image.