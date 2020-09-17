Following a four-hour discussion, the Manhattan-Ogden school board voted Wednesday to keep students in the hybrid learning model until at least Oct. 22.
The vote — which was 6-1 with member Brandy Santos as the lone “no” vote — came at the conclusion of an unusually long board meeting whose participants were, at times, emotional.
Parents spoke out against the hybrid model as they had at the previous meeting. While the school is in hybrid mode, students who signed up for in-person classes attend school two days a week and learn remotely for three. Among those who spoke was one parent who withdrew her child from USD 383 and enrolled him in the Riley County School District, which is going in person five days a week.
Another parent, Taira Crocker, wasn’t at the meeting but has expressed her desire to end hybrid by starting an online petition to encourage the district to return to full-time, in-person classes. By Thursday morning the petition had more than 900 signatures.
“We are failing these kids day after day, week after week, and the only solution is to put them in a brick-and-mortar building five days a week,” she said.
“Teachers working 12-14 hours a day, students only having 15 minutes a day on screen with a teacher, and parents who work full-time jobs only to come home and spend hours working with their kids on school is not a sustainable nor acceptable education.”
She said she wasn’t surprised about the board decision to stay in hybrid until Oct. 22 and is glad officials are continuing to evaluate the situation.
“If we stay in hybrid, then I think everybody expects to see some changes, some improvements,” Crocker said.
The board directed administrators to schedule a work session before the next school board meeting to start working through some of the hybrid issues.
Erin Meyer-Gambrel, NEA president and remote teacher, acknowledged the parents’ frustrations and said many teachers shared their feeling. Nobody loves hybrid she said. However, teachers are not ready to go into the classroom five days a week, she said.
In written responses to a survey she conducted, teachers voiced the concern that they would need to leave their jobs if the district went out of hybrid too soon.
“I will tell you in reading these responses, a significant number have expressed turning in a resignation and leaving their job,” she said.
“They are to the point to consider taking a personal loan to buy out their contract. That’s alarming. I think we need to keep that in consideration. While this might not be perfect and there are issues, we have a fair amount of staff who are alarmed about going back with our current conditions.”
School administrators reported there are five COVID-19 cases among USD 383 staff and students; one elementary age, one high school, and three staff members.
When breaking down the teachers’ concerns, Gambrel said she sees two groups; for some the primary concern is health related, and for others it is the workload.
While USD 383 board and administrators weigh their options, they must take into account the risk of losing staff, which will increase the workload on those who remain. It comes down to a balance between education and safety, member Karla Hagemeister said.
“We talk about risk and what level of risk we’re all willing to take,” she said. “We’re hearing parents telling us ‘We’re willing to take a larger amount of risk’ and we’re hearing staff telling us ‘We’re not willing to take that much risk.’”
Adding to the teachers’ stress is that many of them are parents of children enrolled in the district. To help alleviate their stress and keep teachers teaching, the district extended an option for their children to be in the building four days a week.
That option does not sit well with Santos, who said it was a double standard.
“I can see how it can be a perk, a lot of employers have perks but when did education become a perk,” she said.
“I have some concerns that it is a privilege to go to school four days a week. It should not be a privilege. Are those kids who are going hybrid two days a week getting the same quality and the same time as those kids getting four days a week?”
The children of staff fall into Group D. Superintendent Marvin Wade reminded the board that the decision to form Group D was based on the needs of not just the teachers but the district as a whole.
“The greatest risk of shutting down is because of loss of staff and a way to keep staff able to work is to have their kids available to go to school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday,” he said.
Assistant superintendent Eric Reid also reiterated the need to keep provide teachers with the Group D option.
“If we don’t help our staff with their childcare issues, we don’t have a staff,” he said.