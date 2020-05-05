The Manhattan-Ogden school board will continue to discuss priorities as it spends the next year deciding on new school boundaries.
The board’s redistricting work session starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the regular meeting starting at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom livestream. A public stream of the meeting is available on the district’s Facebook page. Citizen comments submitted to board clerk Diane Denison by noon Wednesday will be read aloud at the meeting.
The district is working with RSP Associates, a school planning consultant the district contracted in January. The consultant group projections show that even with the pandemic, the district is expected to increase by nearly 670 students, or 10.5%, over the next five years. Much of that growth will be driven by increases of 5.5% and 20.3% at the elementary and high school levels, respectively.
The board will consider adopting the following items as guiding principles for the process:
- The redistricting is part of the board’s broader plan for the district, and should utilize all available district resources
- Boundaries should provide better educational opportunities at each school
- Boundaries have the potential to create communities around their areas
- Future boundaries should anticipate growth in their neighborhoods
- The focus on creating new boundaries should be at the elementary and middle school level
- The board should consider boundaries that follow natural/manmade boundaries
- “Grandfathering” of students’ previous school boundaries should be determined and recommended by district administrators.
Additionally, the board will consider other boundary criteria, such as keeping school attendance zones contiguous and not splitting neighborhoods, balancing student demographics, future-proofing the boundaries, keeping staffing costs low, and minimizing families affected by new boundaries.
The redistricting process is expected to finish with public presentation of a few options in the fall and a planned board vote in spring 2021.
In other business
District administrators will present a COVID-19 update on school operations. The district’s tentative plan is to resume regular school operations in time for the first day of school on Aug. 12, although administrators say they will prepare for other scenarios.
Summer operations will still be limited, with most activities and services suspended. The district will continue to serve lunches at most of its current remote feeding sites, and some programs, like the Summer STEM Institute, high school credit recover, Manhattan Virtual Academy and the summer reading program, will transition online.
The board will consider administrators’ request to keep the schools’ bell schedules and textbook and drivers’ education fees the same next school year.
District staffers also will ask the board to approve the purchase of 40 PC laptops for $44,000 and 10 iMac desktops for $22,000. The computers are meant to replace older computers in the district that are no longer feasibly repairable or conform to district technology needs.
The board also will consider buying seven commercial-grade treadmills for the high school’s fitness center for $26,000, as well as $62,000 in new furniture for the Keith Noll Maintenance Center.