USD 383 plans to start the 2021-22 school year with students learning in classrooms.
The district board of education will meet Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Robinson Education Center. During its meeting, the board will discuss the district’s drafted pandemic response plan for the upcoming school year.
For the coming school year, district officials want to have kids in school buildings on a full-time basis five days a week. Administrators approved bringing students back for some in-person learning in January for the spring semester of the 2020-21 school year. Children in pre-K through 12th grade took a hybrid mix of online courses and in-person class time.
For the coming school year, district officials said they are outlining rules and requirements to make sure the return to a more normal school environment is a safe and healthy one.
According to the meeting agenda, students and adults who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not need to wear a mask while inside district buildings.
Adults and children who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a mask while inside USD 383 buildings, and anyone who is eligible to get a vaccine is encouraged to do so. Physical distancing will be practiced as much as possible, but officials note that they cannot guarantee distancing of 3 feet all the time when students are in school.
District officials continue to follow guidance from the Riley County Health Department, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Manhattan Medical Task Force, according to the agenda.
Administrators continue to meet with the task force to receive updates on COVID-19 in the Manhattan community. The district’s COVID-19 data dashboard was last updated for the week of May 15, before school ended for the year.
The board will review and discuss this draft of the reopening plan; the board won’t take action on this agenda item.
In other business, the board will hear a report from executive director of teaching and learning Paula Hough on the district’s effort to increase professional development opportunities in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. Hough is set to outline the disparities in student success which necessitate the professional development opportunities.
As reported by The Mercury on June 11, Hough said an “entity” within the Kansas Department of Education alerted district officials of some “red flags” in specific areas of student achievement in 2019, including graduation rates among Black and Hispanic students and enrollment in advanced placement (AP) courses. Hough’s report is informational only, with no action slated.
The board is also set to review and approve numerous items in the consent agenda, including the annual appointments of duty.
At the start of a new fiscal year, the board must reappoint several positions, including the board clerk, treasurer, their respective deputies, and legal counsel.
It also will re-adopt rules pertaining to petty cash funds and credit cards and will likely approve revised policies in the district handbook.
In addition, the board is set to approve several purchases, including a bid of $32,101 for food safety and sanitation services from SFSPac of Oak Park, Illinois, and the purchase of Apple computers for the Manhattan High School digital photo lab for $39,180.