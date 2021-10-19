The Manhattan-Ogden school board is going to decide Wednesday whether to continue with a mask rule in place for all district buildings.
The board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Robinson Education Center.
District administrators will have a recommendation on how to proceed with masks, but that recommendation wasn’t in the agenda packet. The board will see the recommendation Wednesday.
The board decided at its Sept. 15 meeting to revisit the plan before Oct. 22 to decide whether the district will continue to require masks.
The district started the 2021-22 school year with a mask requirement in place because of the increased number of coronavirus cases, particularly because of the delta variant. District administrators have previously said they would phase out the mask mandate depending on the trend of COVID-19 cases in the Manhattan area. According to the meeting agenda, in the two months school has been in session, the data on the district’s online COVID-19 dashboard “has stabilized or improved” since the Sept. 15 meeting.
Board members will receive updated COVID-19 data for the week of Oct. 11-15 during the meeting. They will also consider a draft of proposed changes to the pandemic response plan and the rationale for those changes. District administrators and board members continue to discuss pandemic data and protocols with local and state health leaders as part of their medical advisory committee.
According to the data dashboard, for the week of Oct. 3-9, eight students tested positive for COVID-19 out of approximately 6,300 total. For the same week, one staff member tested positive, out of about 1,400 people total. For the timeframe prior, Sept. 26-Oct. 2, USD 383 had zero staffers who tested positive, and the same number of students with positive tests at eight.
For Oct. 3-9, the district had 78 students in quarantine, which is down from the 105 quarantined students for the previous week. The number of staff members in quarantine was also down, from four during Sept. 26-Oct. 2 to two for the week of Oct. 3-9. The attendance rate for students over the past two weeks has remained steady at around 94%, while the attendance rate for staff went up from 84% for Sept. 26-Oct. 2 to 88% for Oct. 3-9.
In other business, the board will consider the purchase of IT racks and switches for Eugene Field Early Learning Center from education IT company K12 for $42,953 and adding $82,825 to the guaranteed maximum price (GMP) for Oliver Brown Elementary for from Hutton Construction for miscellaneous electrical and infrastructure items. If it’s approved, Oliver Brown Elementary’s GMP will increase from $17.58 million to $17.66 million.