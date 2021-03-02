The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday will consider upgrading internet services while cutting the cost. Board members also will consider bids for district construction projects.
The board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson Education Center and can be viewed through a livestream on social media.
District administrators recommend using WTC of Wamego to provide internet services at a speed of 10 gigabytes for a monthly charge of $4,325. The district’s current provider is KanNet, through Unite Private Networks, a company based in Kansas City, Missouri. For the same speed, USD 383 pays $6,495 with its current provider. The length of the contract is one year, and the district has used the same internet service provider for the past six years.
The district is looking to save money on internet costs while improving connectivity. Internet access for the district is partially funded through the e-Rate program from the Universal Services Administrative Company, which is an offshoot of the Federal Communications Commission.
In the agenda memo, district administrators recognize the need to upgrade speed from 10 gigabytes to a 10 to 40 gb range. Administrators recommend sticking with 10 gigabytes, but future speed upgrades will be can be done at a lower price with WTC.
The board is also slated to review and potentially approve a Wide Area Network contract as part of district improvements to information technology. The recommendation is to approve this update at $14,490 per month, before the e-Rate reimbursement. The Wide Area Network (WAN) service would be provided by the same internet provider, Unite Private Networks (UPN), and maintain the 10 gigabyte speed. The current cost to the district for WAN services is $21,950.
In other business, the board will consider buying and installing data cabling for Manhattan High School West Campus additions for $207,706 from McCown Gordon Construction, and approving the guaranteed maximum price package with BHS Construction for additions and renovations to Eugene Field Early Learning Center at a cost of $6.7 million. Construction at Eugene Field continues, with efforts to revamp the building entrance, add parking and repair masonry ongoing.
The board also will review and approve a first look of the 2021-22 academic year calendar and receive a report on districtwide summer education programs.