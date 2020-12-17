Students in the Manhattan-Ogden school district will return to classes in-person five days a week for the spring semester beginning Jan. 5.
USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade presented the district reopening plan to the school board during the final meeting of 2020 on Wednesday.
This fall, classes have been conducted in-person two days a week and remotely for the other three days.
Students who were learning remotely before the pandemic began will continue their remote studies. The district office has forms available upon request for parents who are not comfortable having their kids attend class in-person and wish to move to distance learning.
Wade said district officials committed to the Jan. 5 date when they started planning for the spring semester, and the tactics implemented to mitigate the spread and effect of COVID-19 in schools made that goal happen. Wade said the discussion on metrics behind the district’s coronavirus response and planning have evolved with input from the medical advisory committee and other district planning groups.
“We’ve got (personal protective equipment), we’ve got dividers, we’ve got air filtration units, all of our schools are going to have the deep sanitization,” Wade said.
Wade said all schools have turned in their schedules for the spring semester, and those schedules have been revamped to allow for students to sit in class with their desks physically distanced, and with protective equipment in place — all while keeping student numbers low in classrooms across the district. Manhattan High School Principal Michael Dorst said rearranging the schedule was one of the most difficult tasks of the reopening plan, and counselors worked hard to gets kids’ classes situated.
“It’ll need some massaging come Jan. 5 to figure out where the problems are, but I think we did pretty well, it’s a good schedule,” Dorst said.
Wade told the board that staff attendance was the biggest metric he and other district officials reviewed. For the week of Dec. 6-12, the attendance rate for USD 383 staff was 89%, which is unchanged from the week prior. The student attendance rate for the same timeframe is 95.6%. Fourteen students tested positive in that week, with another 229 in quarantine out of approximately 6,300 students districtwide. Eleven staffers tested positive in that period, with 46 out of 1,400 quarantining.
Additionally, the board approved the hiring of 13 new teachers as well as three new substitute teachers, three new bus drivers, and more than a dozen paraeducators, tutors and aides. Assistant Superintendent Eric Reid said there are still plenty of open positions, especially for classified staff, but these hires will be an immense help to the district and students.
The Mercury previously reported that Reid said the biggest deciding factor in moving to a fully remote learning mode would be availability of staff. Wade told the board that district officials have thought about the “worst-case scenario” and made plans for what to do in case USD 383 had to quickly pivot back to hybrid learning or another mode. For in-person classes five days a week to work, Wade said the entire community is going to have to work just as hard as people in the district.
“If you’re doing it, keep doing it,” Wade said. “If you’re not doing it, start, otherwise we’re all going to suffer.”
Board president Karla Hagemeister said if the coronavirus pandemic has done anything, it has shown how much the community relies on its schools for basic needs, including making sure children are fed.
“Our child nutrition department has been stars from the get-go,” Hagemeister said. “I think they were one of the leaders in the state in responding (to this crisis), and they continue to think outside the box.”
Before the regular meeting, board members spoke with Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan,, Rep. Sydney Carlin, D-Manhattan, Rep.-elect Mike Dodson, R-Manhattan, and Kansas State Board of Education representative Deena Horst, about this year’s legislative session and topics relating to education. Board member Darell Edie asked legislators about the possibility of teachers and staffers receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as part of the group considered to be essential workers. Carlin said it was in fact a discussion being floated in the Capitol.
In other business, the board:
- Approved the purchase of desk barriers for $87,043.
- Approved a proposal for chiller service and testing at Manhattan High School West Campus by P1 Group of Wichita for $11,336.
- Approved a purchase of data cabling and installation for Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools from McCownGordon Construction for a total of $138,896.
- Approved the purchase of library shelving and a circulation desk for Oliver Brown Elementary for $48,203.
- Approved the purchase of books and other resources to stock the Oliver Brown Elementary library in an amount not to exceed $50,000.
- Approved the purchase of furniture for Oliver Brown Elementary in an amount not to exceed $700,000.
- Approved the purchase of a subscription service to eDynamic Learning for middle school students learning remotely to have access to a wider variety of elective courses for $15,750.
- Approved multiple donations, including $11,150 worth of Amazon gift cards from an anonymous donor intended for classroom supplies at USD 383 elementary schools.