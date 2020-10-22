Manhattan-Ogden schools will remain in the hybrid learning model through the end of the semester.
Following recommendations from Marvin Wade, superintendent, and Erin Meyer, local NEA president and a remote teacher, school board members voted 5-2 Wednesday to continue with hybrid model through December. Members Darell Edie and Brandi Santos voting against the motion.
The vote came after weeks of talks of moving to four-day a week in-person.
District administrators said they couldn’t handle moving to four day a week in-person classes because they didn’t have enough staff.
“If I get fully staffed, I think this is a different conversation,” said Eric Reid, assistant superintendent. “This is a difficult conversation because we’re not fully staffed. When we lose people or when people are out on quarantine … and with cold and flu season coming up we’re trying to be extra diligent.”
The week of Oct. 4, 43 staff members throughout the district were in quarantine, according to a USD 383 report.
Under the hybrid plan, students who signed up for in-person classes are split into two groups. One group attends in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday and the others are in the building on Thursday and Friday. For the three days they are not in school, they take online classes.
Reid said they could find space in the buildings to divide the students into smaller groups to maintain the physical distancing, but they would need more teachers and paraeducators.
That poses a problem because the district is having trouble filling the positions they currently have open, he said. Reid said the district would need more people beyond their usual staff for smaller groups.
“We’re short on our paras, aids bus drivers,” he said. “Anybody who wants to come work, we’d love to have you on our team. The more people I have on my team, the closer we are to being able to go back to full operation.”
Although the board did not approve moving out of hybrid, they asked staff members to explore ways to et more students into the building four days a week. There’s a group of students, including teachers’ children, who attend classes at that frequency.
In the interest of helping at-risk students and those who need the most help, Reid said they will expand the number of children in that group.
“The special education department put together a criterion and rubric form for the buildings to kind of weigh things out and make those decision (about who goes in the group),” he said. “It’s going to be the highest need first.”
Edie said Thursday that he voted against the motion because from what he has seen from the Center for Disease Control and the American Pediatric Association, the recommendation is for younger children to be in school.
“I was hoping to at least get our kindergarten through third grade back into school,” he said.
Additionally, while the board talked about getting more students into the four-day-a-week schedule, Edie wanted that put in the motion, which would have given more weight and accountability to the discussion.
Santos didn’t provide a reason during the meeting and couldn’t be reached after the meeting. She did inquire about at-risk students and the mental health effects of the current situation during the meeting.
The school board also approved:
- The purchase of 400 iPads and 270 MacBook Air laptops for teachers at a cost of $468,330.
- Transferring to T-Mobile for 500 hotspots for home internet access at a cost of $81,600 for 12 months.
- Setting $4.75 million as the guaranteed maximum price for construction at Frank Bergman Elementary.
- Furniture purchase at College Hill Early Learning Center for $59,706, at Eisenhower Middle School for $178,218 and at Anthony Middle School for $176,742.