Starting Friday, the Manhattan-Ogden school district will once again require people to wear masks while inside school buildings.
District officials announced the change in policy Thursday. All teachers, staff, students and visitors must wear masks at any district facility, regardless of whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Officials said the change is consistent with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "in response to rapidly increasing COVID-19 numbers across the country."
The measure comes before the district's Central Registration event from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Families can enroll their children in classes for the 2021-22 school year at Manhattan High School West Campus during that time.
The updated mask requirement also comes before a dedication ceremony for the new Oliver Brown Elementary School on Aug. 7. Officials said masks will be available at both events for people who do not have one.
The district is currently evaluating its reopening plan for the new school year as cases of the virus rise locally. Riley County is considered a hotspot for COVID-19 activity by the CDC.
District officials "strongly recommend" people get vaccinated against the virus. The district isn't requiring students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Riley County Health Department is hosting a vaccination clinic at the central registration event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Incentives such as gift cards and free school supplies will be offered for people who seek to get vaccinated.