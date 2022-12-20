The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday will reconsider its superintendent succession plan after tabling a decision earlier this month.
The regular board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Robinson Education Center.
Board members will officially consider making assistant superintendent Eric Reid the superintendent once current super Marvin Wade retires this summer.
On Dec. 7, the board voted to table the succession plan item until Wednesday’s meeting — the last one of the year for USD 383 — to allow more board members to vote on it. Three of the board’s seven members were absent Dec. 7 because of illness.
Board members will hold an executive session for personnel matters as part of this agenda item. If approved, Reid will replace Wade, who will leave June 30 after the board accepted his retirement last month.
The board on April 20 approved creating a pathway for Reid to become superintendent after he was announced as a candidate for a superintendent job in a Kansas City-area school district in February.
In other business, board members will consider purchasing i-Ready Classroom Mathematics curriculum for K-5 students from Curriculum Associated of Massachusetts for $620,019; professional learning contracts with education consultants for the district’s Summer Institute for $213,220; and new synthetic turf and playground equipment for Bluemont Elementary, as well as new turf for Marlatt Elementary, for $528,416.
They also will consider buying a new CNC router for the Manhattan High School Construction and Design career and technical education pathway from Laguna Tools of Texas for $24,507. A CNC router is a machine that can create complex, precise shapes out of a variety of materials, including wood, foam, plastics, glass and aluminum.
The current CNC router at Manhattan High is only capable of handling pieces of materials that are 4 feet by 4 feet in dimension. The new router will be able to handle 4-feet-by-8-feet sheets of material.
Prior to the regular meeting, the board will hold an executive session at 6:15 p.m. to discuss student matters. Executive sessions are exempt from Kansas open meetings laws.
