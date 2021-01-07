USD 383 officials are drawing up three new maps in their redistricting effort after some parents criticized the previous proposals.
During the Manhattan-Ogden school board meeting Wednesday, assistant superintendent Eric Reid said the redistricting committee met a couple of times before winter break, and that members plan to present three new maps showing which school students would attend based on their addresses.
“We’re working on the final presentation (with consulting firm RSP & Associates), which includes a short video that will go into the differences between the three maps,” Reid said.
Reid did not give details on potential changes to the maps during the meeting, and he was not available for comment at press time.
The Mercury has reported that the two previously proposed maps garnered comments from parents. The biggest concern was the possibility of busing students from Manhattan to Ogden Elementary, to account for the addition of Oliver Brown Elementary when it opens in August of this year.
Reid said the district has received abundant feedback from the community on the previous two maps, and he anticipates more people commenting on the next group of maps. Reid said the new maps and explanation video will be on the district’s website by Friday.
“After that, we’ll take in all the input, look at our priorities again, and have a recommendation to bring to the board in February,” Reid said.
Reid said there will be no new public meetings held on redistricting plans. Rather, the “thought exchange,” or online public comment section, will be available for two weeks after the new maps are posted.
Reopening
District superintendent Marvin Wade told the board the start of the spring semester — with students in class in person five days a week — is going well, but not everything about the reopening is perfect.
Wade said the district’s administrative team will be meeting next week to review any adjustments in its reopening plan as needed.
“Students are happy, staff (members) are happy, and we’re certainly glad to get going in this direction as long as we can,” Wade said. Before winter break, the district was in “hybrid” mode, meaning students attended classes in person some days of the week and from home other days.
Wade told the board he and other district officials will meet with their medical advisory committee next week to get input on how COVID-19 is spreading through the community, as well as any updates on the mutated strain of the coronavirus coming from the U.K. Wade said he is looking forward to seeing the metrics next week after students and staff members have been in and out of school buildings.
Other business
The board also heard an update from USD 383 special education director Andrea Tiede about the department’s work to train people across the district to recognize and understand the impacts of trauma on students and adults. Tiede said the eventual goal is to train all district staff members, and that the training will grow and evolve as their understanding of the issue does.
During her report, board member Jurdene Coleman brought up another issue within the district, as officials and the board continue to look at equity and how it intersects with race in USD 383. Coleman said a lot of communities are starting to read aloud statements on the seizure of land during meetings or other public events to recognize the effects of colonization on indigenous land.
“I wonder if the board would consider making that a part of how we operate, part of our process, and take a moment at every meeting to recognize we’re on somebody else’s land, and to say who those people are,” Coleman said.
Reid said there will be a display at Oliver Brown Elementary on the person the school is named for. Oliver Brown was the plaintiff in the historic Supreme Court case Brown v. Topeka Board of Education. Brown’s challenge to the court focused on the learning conditions and substandard education faced by his daughter in a segregated school, while a “white” school was located closer to their home.
“We’re going to work with some of the indigenous populations there on a statement of recognition,” Reid said. “It’s something we’re talking about putting into effect.”
The board also briefly discussed interest in officer positions. At the next school board meeting Jan. 20, the board will conduct the transition and election of new officers. Coleman said she would like to be considered for president, while board member Kristin Brighton said she would like to be considered for vice president. No decisions on who will take up which positions were made at Wednesday’s meeting.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a proclamation designating Jan. 17-23 as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Week across the district.
- Approved the proposals submitted for whole roof restoration and siding on the gymnasium at Anthony Middle School by The Garland Company of Shawnee, Kan., for $931,011; Mid Continental Restoration of Fort Scott, for $95,000, and Danker Roofing of Manhattan for $676,365.