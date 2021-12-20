The Manhattan-Ogden school board will convene Monday evening for its final session of the year, after postponing its meeting last week. Members will discuss whether to adopt a statement on American Indian land recognition to read before meetings.
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the Robinson Education Center. District officials postponed the board meeting last week after severe weather Wednesday led to power outages throughout Manhattan and wind gusts in excess of 80 miles per hour.
Near the end of the meeting, board members will consider adopting a statement recognizing the Indigenous peoples of the region and how they “unwillingly relinquished” land to the federal government.
Agenda documents indicate a change made to the proposed statement. The original statement was a direct copy of the one Kansas State University uses and featured general phrasing about the land Manhattan resides on as being stolen. The updated statement includes the following paragraph:
“Through the Treaty of 1825 the Kanza (later called the Kaw Nation) unwillingly relinquished the land USD 383 now stands on to the U.S. government. Without the power to decline this treaty, the Kansa were moved from their 20-million-acre domain to 2-million-acre reservation just west of Topeka. This was the first of several such treaties that would result in the Kanza people’s forced removal to Oklahoma in 1872.”
Board president Jurdene Coleman put the proposed statement on the board agenda Dec. 1. She said she first brought the topic to board members about a year ago. She said the goal of the statement, which would be read aloud at the start of every board meeting, is to acknowledge the presence of the Kaw, Osage, Pawnee and other Native American nations in Kansas, while offering more educational opportunities on Indigenous peoples for USD 383 students and staff.
In other business, the board will consider maintaining the current COVID-19 mitigation practices through Jan. 21. Masks are still optional for MHS students, staff and visitors, however they are required for those working in, attending or visiting district elementary and middle schools as well as early learning centers.