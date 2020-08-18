Community members may speak in regards to the 2020-21 Manhattan-Ogden school district budget at a public hearing Wednesday.
The hearing will start the school board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson Education Center, 2031 Poyntz Ave.
The proposed property tax rate is 61.636 mills, a decrease from this year’s rate of 62.137. A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value. A property owner who paid $668.57 in school taxes on a $100,000 home in 2020 would pay $669.90 for a $101,000 home in 2021, using the average existing residential property value increase of 1% in Riley County.
In other action, board members also will consider a one-time hazard payment of $400 to several frontline district food service employees.
Funding for the payments to 61 consistent classified workers will come from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money.
To increase the pool of substitute teachers, board members also will consider a $3 increase for emergency and certified substitute teachers for the 2020-21 school year.
The request comes after the 2019-20 school year saw the substitute fill rate at 89% for a monthly average, according to information included in the agenda packet.
Of the 132 substitutes in the pool, 42 have indicated they will wait until COVID-19 conditions improve before they will actively start taking jobs.